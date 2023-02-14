Millersburg residents who live near the Millersburg Drive railroad crossing may get a few more winks of sleep each night with the establishment of a quiet zone — an area in which trains have been directed to cease the routine sounding of horns.

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker on Tuesday, Feb.14 approved a $700,000 grant to complete the quiet zone by June 30, 2024.

What is a quiet zone?

Trains horns can be a nuisance at times, but they decrease the risk of crossing collisions. So federal regulation requires that locomotive horns begin sounding 15–20 seconds before entering public highway‐rail grade crossings, no more than one‐quarter mile in advance, according to the United States Department of Transportation.

But in a quiet zone, that doesn't happen. A quiet zone is a section of a rail line at least one‐half mile long with a public highway‐rail grade crossing.

Quiet zone regulations do not eliminate the use of locomotive bells at crossings, however. So, while the trains make slightly less noise in a quiet zone, they’re not silent, either.

To mitigate the additional public safety risks that go along with quieting the horns, each public highway-rail crossing must be equipped with active warning devices, including flashing lights and gates.

An unhappy resident

Linn County Roadmaster Wayne Mink said the property owner who lives near the crossing has been asking the road department for years to establish a quiet zone at that crossing.

But the county’s road department did not have the proper jurisdiction to use road funds for the project, he said.

That prompted the Millersburg resident to reach out to state Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin about establishing the quiet zone. She chose to earmark funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to complete the project, which will require cooperation among the Federal Railroad Administration, ODOT Rail and the county’s road department.

Support but some concerns

While the commissioners unanimously supported the project, they shared concerns about rising costs that could ensue from residents in other areas wanting, and expecting, more.

The Millersburg Drive railroad crossing is one of three public crossings in the city. The crossings at Dever-Conner and Conser roads will not be designated as quiet zones.

Tucker said he thinks the community might expect the same costly changes to be made at the other two crossings once the Millersburg Drive one is complete.

Then there's the risk that reality may not match expectations: “The clinging bells might be as awakening as the four toots,” Tucker added.

He mentioned that Sweet Home is looking at doing a similar project, one that will cost that city more than $1 million.

Potential added costs aside, Nyquist called the project a “welcome appropriation,” as it’s an opportunity to make a livability improvement to Millersburg residents at little to no cost to the county.

Sprenger agreed that the project will be beneficial to residents in the area.

“The folks of Millersburg have got to appreciate and enjoy this,” she said. “I’m enthusiastic, and I think this is a good thing.”