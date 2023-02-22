Corvallis has access to $1 million targeted for new homeless shelter beds but can't spend it yet because the city manager stopped the process, which he called "flawed."

The Oregon Legislature allocated the money as part of Senate Bill 5561. The nonprofit organization Unity Shelter and Benton County both submitted proposals.

City councilors had paused the process to get more information from Benton County after discussing the matter at a Jan. 17 meeting. Neither of the applications met cost-benefit expectations, leading city staff to draft counterproposals for significantly less money in both cases.

County staff were expected to take questions from the council during a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21. Instead, the city manager announced he was pulling the plug for the time being.

“There were some issues there; it was a flawed process,” Mark Shepard said briefly. “I’ll be reaching out to both entities that have proposals in to the city for how we’re going to move forward.”

The city’s request for proposals paralleled one from the Benton County Health Department, seeking providers for emergency inclement weather shelter. There were no takers on the county request, according to Brigetta Olson, Housing and Neighborhood Services manager.

That allowed the county to partner with the nonprofit Faith Hope and Charity on emergency cold weather sheltering in hotel rooms, Olson said. The Benton County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with the nonprofit at its Jan. 3 meeting.

Based on experience during this winter’s ice storm, Olson said the need was calculated at 45 people for 34 nights at a cost of $133.97 a night per person — more than $200,000 overall. Under the city’s counterproposal, Corvallis would have provided $166,500 and Benton County would have put in $50,000.

The county’s original request was for $250,000 a year for one to three years, a cost of $227,964 per “full-time bed equivalent.” That's more than 10 times the baseline per bed cost of $22,363 established by city staff. The city’s counter amounted to $44,726 per bed.

City staff worked with both applicants to refine aspects of their proposals, according to Community Development Director Paul Bilotta, who said each was asked a list of supplemental questions.

Unity Shelter had hoped to use the money to buy the property at the Mens Shelter on Southeast Chapman Place. Any leftovers would go to renovations and the addition of four to six beds.

Bilotta said because a large portion of Unity Shelter’s initial cost estimate was related to improving existing operations, it fell outside of the city’s request for proposals to fund new beds.

A refined proposal was expected to come in significantly lower than the initial estimate once ineligible expenses were struck from the plan, he said.

Shawn Collins, Unity Shelter executive director, said via email Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22 that his proposal hadn’t been fully refined when the cancellation was announced at the council meeting. He said he hadn’t yet received any official notice about the proposal or what happens next.

“It’s a curious move,” Collins said. “It’s unfortunate that the emergency shelter program that the county was to present on didn’t get their time. I think it would have been useful for the council to get an update, even if the RFP was canceled.”

If the city follows the county’s approach on its failed request for proposals, Collins speculated Corvallis might choose to fund a preferred provider without issuing another request.

