Fee hikes on horizon for Corvallis residents' monthly bills

As inflation pinches city budgets, Corvallis officials will consider increases to a slate of fees during a work session Thursday, Nov. 10.

City Council members and staff are expected to talk over a wide range of services and offer “corrective options,” according to a staff report. The report highlights inflation rising to 8.2% in September.

The fees in question appear on residents’ monthly city service bills. They include water, wastewater, stormwater, street/transportation maintenance, sidewalk maintenance, transit operation, urban forestry, police services, fire services, and low-income assistance.

Renewing the levy supporting parks and recreation as well as library operations and funding for social service efforts are also tagged for discussion in the staff report, as is funding facility replacement and renovation projects.

“The situation is brought into sharp focus and exacerbated by current economic conditions,” the staff report states. “Sharply rising costs and increasing interest rates means there is no easy solution. We cannot continue to ‘kick the can’ further down the road.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The staff report seemingly takes aim at the council members themselves. Citing an Oct. 20 work session discussion, the staff report notes trouble finding consistent examples of “forward strategic thinking and decision-making” regarding the ongoing and future fiscal situation, adding the lack of consideration has led to a “critical position that requires difficult and immediate" action.

“As we consider how best to respond to current and future city needs, we will capitalize on recent good decisions made and avoid ugly results by learning from past bad decisions,” the staff report states.

City staff are expected to bring back rate resolutions for council action at the Dec. 5 council meeting.

Here's what's on the table:

Water: Staff recommends a 7% increase, $2.01 on the average residential bill. The inflationary impact was higher, but staff recommends limiting the increase and covering the difference with savings such as those from staff vacancies.

Wastewater: Staff recommends a 7% increase, $2.83 on the average residential bill. The inflationary impact was higher, but staff recommends limiting the increase and covering the difference with savings such as those from staff vacancies.

Stormwater: Staff recommends a 7% increase, 69 cents on the average residential bill. The increase would cover inflation and provide for added capacity needed for increasing regulatory requirements.

Street/transportation maintenance: Using a year-over-year increase, the adjustment would be 12.4%. The cost of street projects over the last year exceeds that, and even with the bump up, big-ticket improvement projects will be deferred based on current prices. More adjustments could be considered in future discussions. A 12.4% increase represents a $1.03 increase to an average residential bill.

Sidewalk maintenance: This fee is set by ordinance at 80 cents per account and hasn’t been adjusted since adoption in 2011. Staff recommends a 20-cent increase. That requires an ordinance, and staff recommends a code amendment to reference fees being set by resolution as done for most other fees and charges.

Transit operation: Adjustments are made automatically based on Oregon’s average gas price per gallon from January to December of the year prior. If gas prices are higher, the fee goes up. If they’re lower, it goes down, but not below the $2.75 base rate per residential customer. The staff report indicates an estimated $1.36 proposed increase, bringing the fee to $4.80.

Urban forestry: The initial 50-cent fee hasn’t been adjusted since implementation in 2011. Staff recommends a 20-cent increase to meet inflation. That requires an ordinance, and staff recommends a code amendment to reference fees being set by resolution as done for most other fees and charges.

Police services: Originally set at $12.10 per month for the average residential customer, the police fee was lowered to $8.70 a month, where it has held, after the passage of a countywide 911 service district. Staff recommends a $3.50 increase to cover inflation and contractual increases to the department’s budget.

Fire services: Set at $5.21 monthly for the average residential customer in 2018, the fire fee was lowered to $4.34 per month, where it has held, also after the passage of a countywide 911 service district. Staff recommends a $2 increase to cover inflation and contractual increases to the department’s budget. Another $6 increase would be needed if a medic unit is staffed at Fire Station 1.

Low-income assistance: Established in January 2021, the fee provides up to $25 credit for single-dwelling residential customers paying city service bills and participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Oregon Health Plan, or school free lunch program. Staff did not recommend an increase to the 35-cent fee.