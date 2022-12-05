Environmental advocates tell Corvallis to stop the gas

Environmental advocates opposed to fossil fuels are calling on Corvallis officials to walk away from any future deals with NW Natural.

A comment letter signed by a coalition of climate and justice groups and distributed by the Sierra Club asks City Council members to oppose extending the city’s franchise agreement with the natural gas company.

“A renewal would allow NW Natural to expand gas infrastructure in Corvallis at a time when experts call for a rapid transition from the climate-wrecking methane infrastructure to efficient clean electric infrastructure,” Noah Rott, a Sierra Club spokesperson, wrote in the email carrying the letter.

The current 10-year agreement with NW Natural expires Jan. 1, and the council is slated to discuss renewal at a Dec. 19 meeting. The company pays $600,000 a year to the city, representing 5% of gross sales in the service area.

“Entering into a franchise agreement, especially one with these terms, would lock in the continued use of polluting natural methane gas for decades to come, and undermine the emission reductions goals in the city’s 2016 Climate Action Plan,” the letter states.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The organizations “strongly encourage” Corvallis to follow Eugene’s example from last year and walk away from franchise negotiations.

Instead of a deal, they recommend the city create comprehensive electrification policies and implement a natural gas supplier tax of at least 5.75%, also the rate shown in a draft of the new franchise agreement, to generate revenue for transitioning off fossil fuels.

“As we have seen in Eugene, utilities can operate in cities without franchise agreements in place, while cities continue to collect revenue from gas utilities, and have increased flexibility to meet their climate goals,” the letter states.

If city officials won’t turn their backs on a deal with NW Natural, the organizations support limiting the franchise to three years and including contract language to allow prohibiting new infrastructure and connections to new buildings, and not including anything terms that would inhibit future regulatory actions.

The largest component of natural gas is methane, determined to be a much more potent greenhouse gas than the more commonly known pollutant carbon dioxide. The letter highlights concern about health impacts from exposure to methane as well as disproportionate effects on communities of color.

Citing the city’s Climate Action Plan, the letter notes Corvallis aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 75% by 2050 from 1990 levels. But it points out that the most recent city report on the topic shows 4.6% emissions increase between 2012 and 2018.

Building energy use accounted for the second-largest portion of emissions, behind the consumption of food, goods, and services, which was responsible for nearly half of all emissions in Corvallis.

“In order to meet Corvallis’ climate goals and to protect residents’ public health and safety, it is critical that the city take steps not only to prevent the expansion of dirty fossil fuel infrastructure, but to transition its buildings to run on 100% renewable electricity,” the letter states.