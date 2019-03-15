A public forum on “ecosocialism” and the Green New Deal is st for 7 p.m. Monday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Former Corvallis Ward 5 Councilor Mike Beilstein will discuss the Green New Deal, the legislative push that encourages investments in alternative energy, ecological restoration, health care and education. Also speaking will be Nate Owen of the Heart of the Valley Democratic Socialists of America on ecosocialism, Nancy Shurtz of the University of Oregon law school on carbon trading, and Chuck Willer of the Coast Range Association on forestry issues.
Sponsoring the event are the Linn-Benton Pacific Green Party, the Heart of the Valley Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America and the Corvallis Group of Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism.