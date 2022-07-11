Downtown Corvallis skyline could go higher

Some residents are fretting changes in local planning laws that could usher in taller buildings to Corvallis, as tall as 10 stories.

Worse, they say, the developers won't have to provide parking or extra landscaping to downtown, an area that welcomes a blend of uses, such as shops and homes.

The mixed-use initiative has been underway for years, Community Development Director Paul Bilotta said, adding it officially started in July 2019 and is based on input from various task forces and community members.

While the effort was grassroots, Bilotta said, the state has initiated its own rulemaking that will result in similar outcomes and will be mandatory for the city to follow in the near future.

The motivation

“Due to the housing shortage and climate change, the state needs to develop a lot more vertical mixed-use buildings in a relatively short time period,” Bilotta said. “And downtowns are logical places for those buildings to be developed.”

Currently, downtown's zoning has three zones with three separate sets of development requirements, and the city is seeking to combine them under a single, mixed-use concept, according to Corvallis senior planner Rian Amiton.

But is it the right way to go? The developer behind a live-work building at 415 SW Second St. doesn't believe so, and is among those opposing the mixed-use concept as the city has defined it. In previous reporting, Gary Feuerstein said his version takes a page out of history, dividing an existing 8,500-square-foot building into as many as five apartments with connected work spaces.

Under the proposed requirements, his project would have been rejected.

Feuerstein was on the committee that drafted the first mixed-use zones some 25 years ago, he wrote in comments to the Planning Commission, and at the time, the mission was providing opportunities for “efficient lifestyles in which dwellings could be compacted and located near jobs and services.”

By maximizing the use of existing materials, renovating his building cost around half what a new one or adding floors would, he wrote, providing another option in the “desperately shallow” Corvallis housing pool.

“Given our housing situation and Oregon’s status as the sixth-worst state for houselessness, we should be encouraging any form of housing,” he wrote, “not finding ways to prevent viable and positive alternatives."

The process

The new zoning is to be implemented in three phases and is about half-way through. After passing the Corvallis Planning Commission, the Corvallis City Council approved the first phase in its February and March meetings.

Phase 2 passed the Planning Commission at its meeting Wednesday, July 6, and heads to the council possibly as soon as August, according to Amiton.

The Planning Commission debated a number of possible alterations to the Phase 2 proposal but ultimately passed the code amendment and zone change — the two elements of the phase — without any modifications.

Phase 3 is just clean-up, likely to be launched quickly after Phase 2 is complete, Amiton said.

Skyscrapers on Corvallis’ horizon?

The maximum building height would be 105 feet, up from the current 75 feet allowed in two of the three existing zones in downtown and 70 feet taller than the third.

Amiton said the 105-foot height really equals eight or nine stories, adding that mixed-use buildings get 18 feet more, potentially reaching 10 stories.

A 75-foot height cap will remain within 100 feet of First Street, effectively to the alley between First and Second streets.

In comparison, the downtown Marriott hotel is seven stories at 84-feet high, and the Renaissance On The Riverfront building on Southwest Washington Avenue and First is seven stories and 87.5-feet high. It’s common for taller buildings to have elevators, which require a roof enclosure, adding an extra 10 feet or so.

Community Development isn’t aware of any tall buildings currently being planned, according to Amiton, who also said none are undergoing the approval process at this time.

Off-street parking isn’t required in downtown's proposed new zoning. But Amiton said developers can and typically do include “quite a bit” anyway. He said this expands on an area in the middle of downtown that had no parking requirements for many years.

The zoning also would not require greenspace. Currently greenspace isn’t required in the the two zones which Amiton said comprise more than 80% of downtown.

What to do with ground floors

When the new planning code is in place, owners who want to make changes to their existing buildings will face some tough choices. The proposal demands buildings be at least two stories —one-story building owners would have to add a floor — and a business must occupy the bottom level.

Prior to its meeting, the Planning Commission received written comments from six people opposing the changes. The objections primarily focused on the prohibition of ground floor dwellings, saying such homes are keeping what would otherwise be vacant buildings in use, as well as providing much-needed housing.

A submission from Brent James gave a firsthand perspective on the matter. Currently living in a ground floor unit in downtown, James wrote the availability of that space motivated the family’s move to the city. As business owners living downtown, they’re invested in its character and success.

“Most business owners leave downtown in the evening, but as we live here, we have a full-time stake,” James wrote. “We look out for our neighbors, and we think that’s a positive for Corvallis’ downtown.”

Amiton said existing buildings that don’t meet the requirements can continue to operate as "nonconforming," but nonconforming uses can’t expand without being consistent with current standards.

There is, however, a specific exemption from having to include commercial operations or limit ground floor dwelling units for designated historic properties, Amiton said.

