The Downtown Corvallis Association, promoting businesses for nearly four decades before dissolving in February 2022, has received a clean bill of financial health from auditors.

Conducted by Tigard-based Pauly, Rogers & Co., an audit of the DCA’s fiscal year ending June 2022 resulted in an “unmodified opinion” on its financial position, according to a report the firm provided to the city.

Unmodified means the now-defunct association was given a clean opinion with no reservations.

Audit details

Calling attention to best practices, auditors noted the nonprofit DCA had just one employee at times and recommended having another person for reviewing work to enhance internal control.

Reviewing bank reconciliations, auditors noted multiple reconciliations were not prepared or reviewed within 30 days, recommending that those actions happen within that time frame.

Auditors also found various gift certificates were lost during the process of merging association records. The firm recommended all supporting documentation have safe backups to prevent the loss of assets.

The city’s Economic Development Office will be working with the Chamber of Commerce throughout a transition from the DCA to the Chamber. There are no capital assets being transferred, but $120,496 in cash and equivalents and $35,016 in accounts receivable are being turned over to the city and the Chamber.

Although dated Dec. 2, the audit report was issued Feb. 9, according to Corvallis Finance Director Ryan Seidl. He said the period between reflects time for auditors to review, approve and assemble documents. The report was provided to the press after the city had a few questions answered, Seidl said via email.

The overall cost of the audit came to $15,700, according to Seidl. By September, the city had already been billed for $9,100 for auditing services. At that time, city staff said the audit would take another one to three months to complete.

So, why did it take so long? The audit lead assigned by Pauly, Rogers & Co. resigned midway in the process, requiring a new lead to get up to speed, Seidl said, adding there were 11 bankers boxes of receipts, tax forms and other financial documents to review.

“There were some lengthy conversation and data requests that were needed to facilitate a full understanding of multiple points of interest by the auditors,” Seidl said.

Prior to the DCA’s dissolution, the city requested to audit the nonprofit's last five years of financial records. It also requested contracts, payroll records, details related to revenue and expenditures, evidence of work performed, bank statements and any previous audits.

The audit satisfied the city’s needs, Seidl said, noting multiple years of data were used to determine the association’s financial position.

“However, the goal was also to verify the financial resources so there would be a clear understanding of the current assets and existing liabilities that were being turned over to the Chamber of Commerce,” he said.

DCA shutdown

The DCA’s board of directors cited COVID-19 as the cause of the association’s demise in a February 2022 news release, saying the pandemic shut down most of the large fundraising events over the course of two years.

Jennifer Moreland was the DCA’s executive director when the association dissolved. She took over in 2018 when Joan Wessell retired after 25 years as executive director.

The city was obligated to perform the audit because the association had been funded by a downtown economic improvement district the city created in 1993. It applied a voluntary surcharge to property owners who agreed to pay up in exchange for programming and advocacy to help downtown businesses thrive.

Now, many downtown organizations are moving away from improvement districts, focusing more on membership or sponsorship models, city staff previously said.

City records show property in the district was annually assessed at $1.25 per $1,000 of real market value, with a maximum cap of $3,500. The assessments generated around $60,000 a year for the association, according to the records.

But property owner participation declined over the years, according to city staff, shrinking the district’s boundaries and revenue for DCA operations. Among those operations were business assistance, public advocacy, political involvement, and community events.

It was not clear to auditors how much the pandemic further weakened the association.

“There is considerable uncertainty around the duration of the outbreak and the long-term impact to the overall economy,” the audit states regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. “The ultimate impact on the DCA’s finances is not determinable.”

