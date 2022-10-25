County awards more time, money to Coffin Butte workgroup; fires member

Benton County’s executive board took the unusual step of firing a volunteer adviser, voting 2-1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 to remove a delegate from its landfill task force.

Nancy Whitcombe, who also sits on the Benton County Planning Commission, is no longer a part of the 19-member task force. She was one of two commission delegates. The move prompted her to resign from land use body.

Known as Benton County Talks Trash, the advisory group began meeting in September to figure out what will become of solid waste after the county Planning Commission in December shot down operator Republic Services’ request to expand the dump across Coffin Butte Road.

Background

Officials with the Phoenix-based company have said it needs to expand the regional landfill because the current site will reach maximum capacity in approximately four years. The adjacent Knife River quarry will not be available to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years.

The quarry, Republic officials said, has a potential disposal lifespan of 15 years. In all, Republic said, approval of the permit as originally proposed would have added 30 years of life to the landfill.

Coffin Butte is a regional landfill designed to primarily serve Benton, Linn, Lane, Lincoln, Polk and Marion counties. Approximately 70% of the trash comes from those six counties, with about 12% from Benton and 15% from Linn. About 30% of the trash comes from elsewhere, mainly the Portland area.

Those numbers have irked some in the community, who have been resentful that Benton County has to bear the environmental brunt of hosting a landfill.

In response the county formed the task force and hired a contractor, facilitator Sam Imperati, to oversee it.

Rude exchanges?

Imperati said the group has run into more pushback from task force members between meetings as it prepares to recommend how the county should move ahead on proposed expansions to Coffin Butte.

He said the communication between meetings has been “more intense, more frequent, and more conflictual than any other process” he’s been in.

Commissioners debated whether removing workgroup members would help smooth out the process that is now over budget and potentially falling behind schedule.

“What is not OK is being beyond rude to our staff. Being abusive to our staff. I’m not going to put up with it,” Commissioner Nancy Wyse said.

“We continue to get emails that are combative,” Wyse said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Wyse and Commissioner Pat Malone voted to remove Whitcombe from the workgroup. Xan Augerot voted against.

County commissioners on Tuesday also approved an extended timeline and budget — another $90,000 — that potentially more than doubles what it originally had awarded Imperati's ICMResolutions, $63,250.

ICMResolutions had spent $62,176 by Oct. 18 with the workgroup’s report to commissioners due Dec. 15. Now that deadline has been extended to accommodate 15 new subcommittee meetings to the workgroup timeline, extending the process 19 weeks to March 3.

Whitcombe reacts

Whitcombe said she had sought clarity from Imperati in a process she described as disorganized.

She said she was “relieved” at the commissioners’ decision.

“This has been a difficult process and it was hard to tell what the intent even was,” Whitcombe said.

Whitcombe served on the county's planning commission, where she brought years of experience as an architect and previous experience from a similar commission.

She said she resigned from the commission after her removal from the garbage workgroup.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county's webpage no longer listed Whitcombe as a planning commissioner.

Related stories: