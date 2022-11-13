Corvallis won’t invest in weapons of war

An antiwar group persuaded Corvallis officials last week to bar the city from investing in armaments and military contractors.

Turns out, Corvallis does not have any investments in the armaments industry, according to staff.

Still, the City Council unanimously approved a modified version of a resolution proposed by the Corvallis Divest from War Group at a meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Several community members spoke in favor of the resolution.

Councilor Gabe Shepherd credited former Councilor Bill Glassmire with bringing the resolution to the council’s attention. Shepherd said the resolution is important for the community’s future and demonstrating where the council stands.

Glassmire said the resolution honors the memory of the late Ed Epley and other dedicated antiwar activists who organized a daily peace vigil held outside Benton County Courthouse for nearly two decades after the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 terror attacks.

“I think of Ed Epley as a Corvallis peace hero,” Glassmire said.

There was some discussion around reporting procedures and how to monitor the investment process, with staff and councilors agreeing to include updates in quarterly treasury reports for transparency.