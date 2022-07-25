Corvallis weighs magic mushroom ban, moratorium

With state legalization of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic and religious uses, city governments such as Corvallis are asking what actions they can take.

So far, Corvallis leaders are doing nothing to prevent the mushrooms from being used locally.

The subject was raised at the Corvallis City Council meeting last week. Deputy City Attorney Catherine Pratt said there are still many unknowns around Measure 109, which made Oregon the first state to legalize psilocybin for manufacture, sale and administration in 2020.

A pair of Portland-area therapists footed the legislation, arguing the psychedelic compound produced in certain mushroom species can treat the effects of anxiety, depression and trauma. Numerous local governments are undecided or will soon discuss banning psilocybin.

Under the measure, Oregon counties and municipalities automatically opt in to permitting psilocybin. Local governments that don’t act will go along with the state edict to get psilocybin treatment up and running, but they are able to set time, manner and place restrictions.

Counties and incorporated cities can opt out with a vote in the Nov. 8 General Election. Governments have until Aug. 19 to get a local ban or two-year moratorium on the fall ballot.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“If we put this out there, I don’t think it will pass,” Councilor Gabe Shepherd said about the ban and moratorium options. “I really think it would be a lot of effort to make such a motion pass in our city.”

Benton County residents voted 63.4% in favor to approve Measure 109. Shepherd said the measure passed by margins of 30-70 points in the various wards of Corvallis.

Council Vice President Andrew Struthers moved for a council vote directing staff to bring back a two-year moratorium ordinance. That would then be referred to the voters for approval. Councilor Paul Shaffer seconded the motion.

Acknowledging how Corvallis citizens voted, deliberations indicated most councilors aren’t opposed to psilocybin as a therapeutic drug, but they’re concerned about the undefined aspects regarding the implementation and enforcement of Measure 109.

Struthers’ motion failed 5-4, supported by Shaffer as well as council members Jan Napack and Laurie Chaplen.

“I think it’s not very responsible of us to stand by and let the state write rules that we may or may not agree with, and may or may not be comfortable enforcing,” Shaffer said in advocating for the two-year moratorium.

The Oregon Health Authority is charged with rolling out psilocybin treatment and is establishing rules for the psychoactive mushrooms and their administration in a formal process.

The department hasn’t said yet how the psychedelic will be administered, but broadly knows it will be with licensed mushrooms from licensed providers in licensed settings, state Psilocybin Services Section Manager Angela Allbee said in a March interview.

Much of the department’s work is trying to figure out how to move public perception and regulatory framework around the drug from one of criminal law enforcement to health policy, Allbee said. Psilocybin is still a federally illegal Schedule I controlled substance, subject to strict regulation.

The Oregon Health Authority is slated to begin licensing providers starting Jan. 2.

The Philomath City Council is also addressing concerns about Measure 109, and has a discussion about a psilocybin moratorium or ban on its agenda for a 7 p.m. meeting Monday, July 25.

Reporter Alex Powers contributed to this article.