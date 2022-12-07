Corvallis ups its assistance to poor but not everyone knows there's help to pay bills

Corvallis officials approved more help for low-income residents to pay city services bills, but many people may not know the opportunity exists.

The additional aid came with a slate of service fee increases aimed at supporting infrastructure, public safety and urban forestry.

The 35-cent fee funding a program assisting qualified residents with service bills went up by 20 cents. But the credit it generates also got a bump, going from $25 to $45 per residence on a council decision Monday, Dec. 5.

“We just made a pretty profound shift in our fees,” Councilor Charlyn Ellis said, pushing for the highest credit option. “And the problem with the fees is that they are regressive, so people who have less money end up paying more.”

Not all know there's help

The assistance program has room to grow. Finance Director Ryan Seidl told the council modeling shows the higher rate and credit are sustainable out as far as 100 years at 200 program clients.

In 2021, of the $63,513 collected, $34,525 was distributed among 165 accounts, according to a staff report, which states in 2022, of the $62,021 collected to date, $37,750 has been distributed among 167 accounts.

The low number of people accessing the credit seemingly surprised Ellis, who asked how there could be so few when, for comparison, around one-third of Corvallis High School students — she estimated more than 450 kids — qualify for free and reduced lunch. That spurred some discussion about better promoting the opportunity.

Just over a quarter of Corvallis residents live in poverty, according to census data. For a family of four, that’s an income of $27,750 or less, according to state data.

Feeling the pinch

The City Council weighed the need for higher fees in recent work sessions. Inflationary pressure is squeezing the city’s ability to provide services, staff has said while also acknowledging the stress on the community’s ability to pay. Several councilors also expressed concern for residents already feeling the pinch.

“We made a decision to increase rates across the board to help pay for basic services in the city,” Councilor Gabe Shepherd said, supporting Ellis and moving for the top option. “I think it’s important that when we raise rates by that much, we raise the corresponding aid that we’re able to give people.”

The council voted 5-4 for the largest increase option — 55 cents for the fee and a $45 monthly credit.

The rate change was supported by Council President Hyatt Lytle, Council Vice President Andrew Struthers as well as Councilors Paul Shaffer, Shepherd and Ellis. The council discussion started at 45 cents with a $35 credit. A third option left the fee at 35 cents but upped the credit to $33.

The fee rate hike of 57.1% equates to additional annual revenue of $40,800 and project annual revenue of $112,200, according to Seidl. He said the program is carrying a balance of around $46,000.

Getting the help

Applications to the program can be received throughout the year and must be renewed annually. Processing may take up to a month.

The program serves single-dwelling residences that pay city service bills and participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or Oregon Health Plan or school free lunch program.

A single-dwelling residence is one or more rooms with bathroom and kitchen facilities designed for occupancy by one family such as single-dwelling homes, detached townhouses, condominiums, zero lot-lines, etc., where the units have individual water meters.

The downloadable forms in English and Spanish at https://bit.ly/3Hk0762 have been updated to reflect the credit increase from $25 to $45, according to city staff. Applications can also be made directly on the city’s website.