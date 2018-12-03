The city of Corvallis transportation system plan update has advanced to the City Council. But it arrives a bit bruised and battered.
The city’s Planning Commission held two public hearings on the plan but advanced it with a unanimous recommendation that the council deny the plan. The council is expected to take up the issue with another public hearing at its Dec. 17 meeting.
That timing is a bit tricky. The goal of the council and the city staffers and consultants working on the draft is to finish the project by the end of the year.
If councilors agree that the plan contains flaws that will require additional work, it remains unclear how the work will be paid for.
“No in terms of time but yes in terms of when the money runs out,” said Public Works Director Mary Steckel when asked about deadline concerns for the project. “There is only enough funding left from (the Oregon Department of Transportation) to get through the anticipated work effort for the City Council hearing.”
The plan is designed to replace one adopted in 1996. The update is intended to guide the city’s transportation processes for the next 20 years. Updating the plan is a state requirement, and the work is being paid for by the ODOT.
Ward 1 Councilor Penny York also has questions about the impact of the Planning Commission decision. York noted her concerns in an email to City Manager Mark Shepard that was forwarded to the Gazette-Times.
“I'm requesting that you provide information to the council and the public Monday evening about the possible consequences of a delay in adopting the transportation system plan,” York wrote. “I'm particularly interested in costs associated with a significant redo of the work already accomplished, as suggested by a planning commissioner.
"Direct costs that would be required to hire consultants, as well as indirect costs such as other work delayed due to having to reassign current … staff to work on this project. Also, are there any impacts to projects currently in the pipeline or to possible projects such as the South Corvallis urban renewal district?”
In rejecting the plan at is Nov. 28 meeting the Planning Commission attached six findings that summarized its concerns:
• It fails to meet statewide land-use goals.
• It fails to meet local community goals relating to natural resources and hazards.
• It needs to incorporate special area plans.
• It does not adequate address alternate forms of transportation.
• It needs to clarify impacts of projected road alignments on natural features.
• It needs a series of minor language revisions.
All six findings stemmed from motions and seconds from Commissioners Vanessa Blackstone and Susan Morré and Vice Chair Carl Price. All of the findings passed unanimously.
“We need to be very clear on why if we deny,” Price said during the deliberations, a comment that led Community Development Director Paul Bilotta and Deputy City Attorney David Coulombe to recommend that the six findings be added.
Blackstone and Morré both stressed that more work needs to be done on the plan.
“This needs a heck of a lot more work and we have a strict timeline,” Blackstone said. “This is an interim plan, not a 2040 plan.”
“I have grave misgivings about trying to make minor amendments,” Morré said. “There are just too many of them.”
Commissioners TJ Lamkin, Tom Jensen and Christopher Ouellette also backed the findings and the main motion to recommend denial. Jim Boeder, who participated in the first public hearing Nov. 14, recused himself because of a conflict of interest. Jeff Ginalias was absent, and Chair Paul Woods only votes to break ties.
Steckel chose not to respond to a Gazette-Times question on whether she was surprised by the actions of the Planning Commission.
But she added that “the planning process included a robust public involvement component, which is reflected in the number of great ideas that came forward to improve the transportation system now and into the future.
“The movement in the document toward more and better walking and biking facilities, combined with the enhancements to the transit system captured in the recently approved transit development plan, positions the community to make real progress toward increasing safety, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting healthy lifestyles, which were key values expressed by the public for our transportation system.”