The transportation system plan update for the city of Corvallis ran into a serious roadblock Wednesday night at the city’s Planning Commission.
Commissioners were poised to recommend to the City Council that councilors deny approval of the plan, which city staff and paid consultants have been crafting since 2015.
At the Gazette-Times press time a motion to recommend denial was on the table, with commissioners itemizing concerns about the proposal that would be part of the recommendation to the council. The goal would be to make it clear to councilors precisely what the commission’s objections were.
This was the second public hearing that the transportation systems plan update has had before the Planning Commission. A Nov. 14 hearing was continued to allow for time for those with concern about the plan to provide additional testimony. The Planning Commission and the City Council also reviewed it in a joint work session Oct. 10.
The plan is being developed to replace one adopted in 1996. The update is intended to guide the city’s transportation processes for the next 20 years. Updating the plan is a state requirement, and the work is being paid for by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The City Council originally was scheduled to act on the plan at its Dec. 3 meeting, but that timetable was abandoned when the Nov. 14 Planning Commission public hearing was continued. The new date for council consideration is Dec. 17, but it was unclear at press time if that time slot would be practical.
Twelve people testified or donated time to others at Wednesday’s public hearing, with the commission also receiving submitted testimony from community members. A total of 16 people testified at the Nov. 14 hearing.
Concerns raised in public testimony Wednesday included the status of Southwest Nash Avenue, whether Harrison Boulevard should be widened between 30th and 36th streets, the impact of the plan on motorcycle riders and the status of the multiuse path to the Oregon State University campus from northwest Corvallis.
The Nash question produced the highest level of heat at both hearings, with eight people at the Nov. 14 session addressing the street and six more — some of them repeat participants — on Wednesday night.
Commissioners also had concerns of their own. Vanessa Blackstone said she had a list of 14 issues to address and said that many of them might require months of additional work. Vice chair Carl Price said that the plan failed to meet the statewide goals it was required to meet. Susan Morré sought clarification on the relationship between the update and various area plans as well as natural resource and hazard maps. Tom Jensen challenged the validity of the presence of “conceptual road alignments” in the plan.
Mary Steckel, the city's Public Works director, noted during commission deliberations that the direction she had received from the City Council was that councilors felt it was important to complete the process by the end of the year. It is not clear if that remains possible.