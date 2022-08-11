Corvallis Transit off-track from ongoing driver shortage

Not for the first time, Corvallis' bus system is stretched thin from a driver shortage, leading to route reductions and increased wait times.

The current impacts are to Route 5, which went from sending a bus every half-hour to an hour on Saturdays. Additionally, effective Monday Aug. 1, routes 2 and 6 went out of service indefinitely.

MTRWestern, a privately-owned, Seattle-based company, provides bus service for the city, managing the Corvallis Transit System's fleet of 15 buses. But it's been a challenge to keep those buses staffed with drivers, MTRWestern Coordinator Tim Bates said.

Many drivers leave at the prospect of higher wages at competing companies, resulting in insufficient coverage of city routes, Bates said.

“There are a fair amount of people who used to be bus drivers, and are now doing other types of driving,” he said. “They’re long-haul drivers, truck drivers, etc. and are working in other industries. There’s just not enough drivers to go around.”

Bates added that older drivers seek retirement early, while others withdraw for fear of getting sick on-shift.

“It’s really a nationwide issue,” he said. “I mean, it’s certainly endemic to transit companies, but you see it everywhere. Whether it’s due to COVID-19, or a combination of other factors, it’s hit every industry.”

Ridership down

The Corvallis Transit System has offered fareless transport to its passengers since 2011, funding it through what the city calls "sustainability fees" attached to sewage and water bills. In its first year, bus use reportedly shot up 40%.

But ridership has taken a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The system's website reports ridership for the 2020-21 fiscal year totaled a little more than 455,000 people — a stark contrast to the 931,000-plus people who rode during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Bus driver Dave Williams anticipates the numbers rebounding come mid-September with the impending return of Oregon State University students.

“I love driving because I love being in the community,” he said. “I especially like taking the night shift, getting people home safe when you feel like they shouldn’t be driving.”

Other woes

A staffing shortage and pandemic impacts, however, are just some of the woes facing Corvallis Transit System. Others have been self-inflicted:

In February 2021, the company came under fire for the death of 32-year-old Caitlyn Geil, a pedestrian struck by a CTS bus at the intersection of Southwest Third Street and Western Boulevard.

According to the Corvallis Police Department, Geil had been following a valid crosswalk signal at the same time the bus was attempting to turn left on a green light. She was in the crosswalk and proceeding north when the bus hit and killed her, officials said.

In June, CTS once again was subject of law enforcement scrutiny when driver Mia Lang was arrested, suspected of intending to build Molotov cocktails.

Kayla Dunaway is a passenger who has frequented Routes 1, 5, 6 and 7 for roughly eight years. She said that although she has noticed that drivers now switch out often between stops, her experience with them has been “generally professional.”

Passenger Jennifer Miller cannot say the same. Having ridden the bus for 15 years, four days a week, having new drivers “gets to be a hassle.”

“When you get drivers that don’t usually cover a certain route, they don’t exactly know where they’re going, and keep making non-designated stops,” Miller said with frustration.

Driver Williams said employees are dog-paddling their way through the morass. Trainers are having to fill in empty positions to compensate for the shortage — leaving little time to recruit new drivers.

“It’s not that we’re not trying, it’s just hard to hold onto people,” he said.

MTRWestern's Bates acknowledged the struggle.

“We’re doing everything we can right now in order to get enough drivers trained to ensure a full session in the fall,” Bates said. “Really the only thing we can do is do our best to let people know that we are hiring.”

Prospective drivers for Corvallis Transit must retain a class B or higher commercial driver’s license with air brake and passenger endorsements. To apply, contact MTRWestern at 541-766-5998.

