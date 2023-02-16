Corvallis officials are slated to discuss a trash deal at an upcoming meeting.

Corvallis gets $567,000 annually under the current agreement granting Republic Services exclusive rights to haul trash within city limits in exchange for 5% of gross sales in the service area.

A 10-year franchise was approved in May 2013 and expires Dec. 31. City staff anticipate franchise renewal discussions will begin in spring, with a new franchise adopted by December. The City Council is expected to give policy direction regarding desired services at a Tuesday, Feb. 23 work session.

Negotiations are expected to focus primarily on provisions related to fees and services, according to a staff report. It notes changes could include food waste collection at multifamily and commercial facilities. Also, additional fees may be considered to support transitioning Republic’s collection fleet from compressed natural gas to electric.

Hazardous leaves

The city has already received some public input on the future franchise agreement, in particular about Republic Services’ leaf collection program.

Three comments lodged by Corvallis residents point to safety concerns over leaves dumped in bicycle lanes and elsewhere along the roadside, asking the council to address the problem.

“Leaf piles in bike lanes present hazards to those of us that bicycle as our primary transportation,” Wendy Byrne wrote. “In its current form, the leaf collection program fails to keep our bicycle lanes passable or safe.”

Intentionally putting yard debris in the public right-of-way and run-off drainage creates an unacceptable hazard — one the city creates, Ron Georg wrote. A former member of the now-defunct Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, Georg wrote of the danger created by wet leaves under bike tires and the city’s potential liability.

Alcyon Lord cited not only leaves but also branches, cones and other trash, such as broken bottles, in bike lanes, saying leaf deposits lead people to treat the lanes of travel like a “common sewer,” blowing whatever trash they like into the way of unsuspecting bicyclists.

“Sometimes the leaves sit in the bike lanes for weeks on end,” Lord wrote. “I also this winter watched two children dodge out of the bike lane — avoiding a pile of leaves — into the crowded lane of traffic.”

Questions to ponder

Staff has requested a “detailed understanding” of how the City Council wants the Climate Action Advisory Board involved in the franchise agreement process. Reviewing the franchise isn’t part of the board’s work plan, the staff report states, but that plan does include giving input on reducing commercial food waste.

Initial decision points for the council include:

Should an exclusive agreement be maintained?

Should a 10-year term be maintained?

Should the current glass collection service be maintained?

Should hauling fleet electrification be pursued?

Should downtown public trash receptacles be added to collection?

Should additional recycling depots be pursued?

Should the existing agreement be published for comment prior to negotiations?

Should there be a comment period for the proposed agreement prior to adoption?

While it’s not listed in the staff report, the city practice of processing polluted liquid from Benton County’s regional landfill may come up for discussion or comment in relation to the franchise agreement.

The council is expected this spring to review whether Corvallis should process leachate from the Coffin Butte Landfill, which is owned by Republic Services. At a January meeting, Benton County resident Mark Yeager, a registered civil and environmental engineer, told councilors the city should stop processing leachate at the wastewater plant.

Landfill leachate, derived from liquids in garbage that are dumped in the landfill and from decomposing trash, is a complex chemical stew that can be harmful to people and the environment, Yeager said, adding that rainwater flowing through landfills picks up chemicals as it trickles through.

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard has confirmed the issue of accepting leachate from Coffin Butte is slated for a council work session April 20. He told the councilors they will probably get a staff recommendation “very similar” to Yeager’s public testimony.

“There are definitely cost ramifications and impacts,” Shepard said. “Likely you’ll be seeing us recommend we stop that practice moving forward, but it’s important you understand the implications because there are significant financial implications.”

The city took in $797,000 for processing the leachate in fiscal year 2020-2021 and $596,000 for 2021-2022, according to Shepard.

Landfill expansion not included

Benton County signed a 10-year trash hauling deal with Republic in June 2022. There was some public contention with the deal, driven in part by concerns about Coffin Butte expanding, which is a separate matter.

At the time, county officials said they wanted to sync their deal with the city of Corvallis when the municipality renegotiates. The county typically asks later for elements of what Corvallis gets in its deal to be applied in unincorporated areas as well.

Republic Services wants to expand the dump south, across Coffin Butte Road, which must be approved by the county in a land use application. A task force charged in part with deciding the fate of Coffin Butte landfill has sent its draft findings to the committees that will oversee the dump owner’s next effort to expand.

A 19-member work group has been examining how Republic Services complied with previous land use applications, how the dump has grown since its origins in the 1940s near Adair Village, and how much of their fact-finding should be considered by Benton County commissioners.

Republic had an application to expand before county officials in late 2021, which was rejected. Initially, the company appealed but then dropped the challenge in March, opting to start anew. A revised application has not yet been submitted, according to Vance Croney, county counsel.

Recent franchise woes

Corvallis recently dealt with its NW Natural franchise, which allows the utility to access the city's right-of-way for its pipes by paying a fee.

Although the City Council had hoped to negotiate a shorter term for that proposed 10-year deal, instead after some back-and-forth policy discussions, it voted to extend the previous agreement for three years.

That decision cost the city at least $270,000 in additional revenue over the three years. It was also costly in terms of resources, with around 300 hours of staff time dedicated to negotiations that were ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

