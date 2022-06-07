Corvallis to allow Majestic Theatre to add staff but without extra money

The city-owned Majestic Theatre, whose supporters have been rallying Corvallis leaders for more money in the coming year's budget for more full-time staff, may be able to make at least one of those hires after all — but at a cost.

The City Council unanimously approved the $241 million overall budget at its meeting Monday, June 6, the theater's share taking center stage again.

There was no new money identified for the Majestic. Councilors decided that if officials in the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, who oversee the theater, want to hire an extra full-timer, they will have to come up with the funds from the existing budget as proposed.

The theater faces reduced productions and programs in the new budget, and concerns have been raised about burnout and turnover among part-timer employees without more full-timers.

A request to fund two more full-time staff positions for the theater didn’t make it into the city's 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, sparking a passionate public campaign in support for additional workers. Intended to be a self-sustaining operation, the Majestic has been relying on city subsidies to stay in the black.

City staff “strongly” recommended against adding full-time staff at the Majestic, citing the need for consistency with policy direction, according to a city document, as well as campaign messaging regarding the 2019 tax levy, from which the theater receives a portion.

“I would be happy to vote on a motion that authorizes staff to fund an additional (full-time employee) as they see fit,” Councilor Gabe Shepherd said in response to a motion by Councilor Charlyn Ellis to fund a theater technical coordinator position.

But, “I don’t want to move funding from a different department; I don’t want to go seeking funding in the general fund,” Shepherd said.

The general fund covers the cost of many of the city's day-to-day operations.

As it is, the Majestic Theatre is not meeting its financial goals this year, partly because of the pandemic, Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit said. She told the council it was expected to bring in $650,000 in revenues but is now projected to come in at around $400,000.

Majestic revenue failed to meet projections in four of the past six years of operations under the city, according to a city document, which states there is a “significant reliance” on a small group of donors who close the revenue gap at the end of each year.

One of the ideas floated to get more Majestic staff has been taking money from the supply budget to fund personnel. Petit pointed out the non-personnel aspect of the budget is already “quite lean,” and has been reduced significantly in a shift to fund part-time wages.

“In the proposed ’23 budget, the non-personnel services total is just shy of $170,000,” Petit said. “That’s not a lot of money when you’re talking about 130-140 shows per year and all of the activity in and out of the theater.”

These "non-personnel" line items have already taken a hit, reduced from $276,000 in fiscal year 2020, Petit added. She said that represents a change to favor a community-centric approach rather than contracting regional and touring productions.

“So, it’s very heavy on our part-time staff to produce the shows that are put on by our community members,” she said.

City Manager Mark Shepard said moving money from supplies to personnel — from one pocket to another — isn’t a sustainable solution because at some point, supplies must be bought or replaced, which was echoed by some councilors during deliberations.

Petit said there are currently four part-time employees classified as theater technicians. A new full-time position would replace one of those, she said, noting the part-time positions pay around $34,000 a year, and full-time would be around $87,000, for a difference of around $53,000.

Shepard said generally staff doesn’t propose new full-time positions without long-term funding plans, putting the Majestic request outside of the norm. A city document states 7.2 full-time employee requests from across various city departments were denied based on inadequate current and future resources.

The initial amendment proposed Monday to fund a technical coordinator failed, but Shepherd offered a more defined motion, authorizing up to a full-time position but requiring the funding come from the Majestic’s approved, unchanged budget. The council will review and consider the staffing change by its first regular session in September.

The more specific amendment passed 8-1, with Councilor Jan Napack opposing. She had raised questions about whether future costs were fully considered.

“The Majestic’s not only important to the community as a whole, it’s extremely important to downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods,” Councilor Charles Maughan said. “It’s a sense of community there, and it really supports the businesses in the downtown area.”

Contacted after the meeting, Petit said by email there’s work to do in determining what further service and program impacts may result from continuing to shift existing resources to personnel.

There may come a tipping point where funds supporting programs and facility operations — costumes, sets and props, equipment, music rights and performance licenses — are depleted to the point that the need for more staff no longer exists.

“We will need to get creative to solve this challenge and find that balance, and look forward to future discussions with staff and stakeholders to develop options moving forward,” Petit wrote.

In other areas of the budget, the council voted unanimously on amending it to include $275,000 received by the Economic Development Office from Benton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for a revolving loan program supporting businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Also in the amendment was $500,000 loaned from the street fund for the South Corvallis Urban Renewal Agency to buy a property, making way for a road to access future development in the area. And $15,000 in unspent mayor and council discretionary funds will be used to fund “green grants” for climate and sustainability projects.

The council also unanimously approved accepting state revenue sharing of $7.9 million for the fiscal year.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

