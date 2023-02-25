A new pilot version of Corvallis’ on-street dining program, popular with businesses and customers, is coming — but with changes that may leave some out in the cold.

“The program that we’re looking at for 2023 is a seasonal program,” Economic Development Supervisor Jerry Sorte said. “It would look and feel a little bit different than what we saw during the pandemic.”

The 2023 version of the pilot blocks the use of heaters and tents, allowing only table umbrellas for protection against Oregon’s “liquid sunshine” and cooler temperatures.

The Corvallis City Council unanimously approved the 2023 street dining pilot at a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21. The program is slated to run from April 1 to Oct. 31.

What was previously a free permit now comes with a proposed seasonal price for private ventures using public space: $1 per square foot, equaling $200 per parking space. Additional space outside of parking areas will also cost $1 per square foot. The cost was based on the city’s Sidewalk Café program.

The fee won’t be officially set until the council approves a resolution setting the rate. Ward 9 Councilor Tony Cadena asked whether higher pricing should be explored.

“I realize margins are thin in the restaurant business, but $85 a month seems doable for virtually any restaurant, I would think,” Cadena said. “If they’re going to make money by serving customers outdoors, then perhaps a higher amount might make sense.”

Staff estimated the program will generate around $9,000 in revenue for Economic Development, offsetting an estimated Parking Fund revenue loss of around $5,000 because cars won't be able to park in metered spots occupied by tables.

Among other changes, the number of parking spaces businesses can use is reduced from four to three. And fencing to mark off seating areas is limited to 4 feet high for visibility.

Relaxed fire codes and other regulations allowed the city some flexibility in the initial street dining program. The fire code has returned to its pre-pandemic status, prompting the prohibition on tents, according to Sorte. Required distance from parking to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning was also noted.

“I know that there are supporters, and there are people that would rather continue to use tents,” he told the council. “Unfortunately, in looking at the fire code, we just couldn’t find a clean way to do that.”

Seeking clarification, Councilor Jan Napack asked Sorte if the ban on heaters applied to electric models or all types, citing the previous allowed usage. Sorte confirmed all types of heating units are prohibited under the 2023 pilot.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The program was originally intended as a lifeline to struggling operations as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred social distancing mandates.

Community surveys and feedback from participants indicated success. Following community pushback, the City Council extended the previous pilot run until January. The pilot, which ran for 2 1/2 years, had been slated to close out at the end of October.

Supporters asked the council in October to continue the pilot, with some calling for it to be permanent. Others highlighted investments in tents, lights, heating and seating as motivation to keep the program going.

Although all sorts of businesses were previously eligible, restaurants were the only ones to take advantage, according to a staff report. The 2023 version is limited to restaurants. Other permits are available through Public Works for sidewalk sales and other short-term uses.

Related stories: