Corvallis staff says homeless camp sweep moratorium 'too risky'

The writing appears to be on the wall for a proposed rolling moratorium of sweeping homeless camps in Corvallis parks.

City Hall staff say it’s too risky legally to allow camping in public parks.

The idea behind the rolling moratorium would be publicize a sweep-free period at rotating locations. That way, the sweeps that do occur wouldn't be random and people would know they have a safe place to relocate.

“My opinion is that for the city or its agents to direct unhoused people to an unmanaged camp site which gives the appearance of an authorized, managed camp facility (but is not managed) is a very risky idea,” City Attorney Jim Brewer wrote in a memo.

Brewer provided a chart laying out various degrees of city involvement with corresponding risk and liability at each stage. The bottom line: there’s no way to reach zero threat of a negative impact if the city gets directly involved, so remaining status quo — periodic posted park sweeps — is the safest bet.

A staff report from City Manager Mark Shepard also warned of risk and liability associated with a rolling moratorium and suggested the council should “cease investment of staff and council time” on the idea.

The City Council discussed the issue during a work session Thursday, Dec. 8. No action was taken, but the conversation and questions seemed to lean toward no longer pursuing the rolling moratorium concept, origionally suggested by social service providers during a joint city-county meeting in September.

“In my mind, there is not a low-risk, low-liability rolling camp moratorium option,” outgoing Mayor Biff Traber said at the Thursday meeting. He said it’s a matter of determining which options the council prefers and whether the liability is too great. Traber also noted staff’s suggestion to walk away altogether.

“I understand that this is high liability; this is high risk,” Councilor Charlyn Ellis said. “But I also think that we’re talking about human lives, and I think we need to do something.”

A homeless shelter and housing advocate, Rev. Jennifer Butler, senior minister of First Congregational United Church of Christ, attended the meeting to hear firsthand what the council was planning. The conversation left her wanting.

“The risk analysis, compiled by the city attorney, took into account the risk to housed citizens, the natural environment, and the city of Corvallis as an entity but failed to consider the risk to the vulnerable community being addressed,” Butler said via email.

The risk to the impacted population — those living outdoors — played no part in the conversation, she said, and neither did the concept of negligence and the risk, both legal and ethical, of continuing to disregard and even obstruct provider-led proposals for greater safety and stability.

“The city manager assured council that their conclusion did not mean they were heartless,” she said. “And I believe that's true; I don't think city staff or officials are heartless.”

However, Butler said until the conversation is guided by “moral imagination,” until human lives are discussed not through a matrix identifying some humans as worth the burden of care and others as too great a risk, nothing more will done beyond making “the choice that gets us to the next day as easily as possible.”

“We have to stop sacrificing the needs of the present for a future only some of us will see,” Butler said. “How we care for tomorrow matters — but so does the care we practice in this very moment.”

Shawn Collins, executive director of Unity Shelter, was also at the meeting. Collins initially presented the rolling moratorium idea to the city and county. He said the outcome was disappointing but expected given the memo from the city attorney.

“That memo laid out very clearly a position about risks to the city, but there was no real consideration of the risk to people living without shelter, or other risks that are real,” Collins said via email.

What was proposed was a situation in which homeless campers would not be at risk of being swept for a period of time, he said, but there was no request that the city guarantee safety. He added the city previously used a liability waiver that could be similarly applied in this case.

“The real risks to health and safety faced by those without shelter need to be acknowledged, and some assessment made between those real risks and the potential risks presented by imagined lawsuits,” he said in the email. “I understand the realities of city liability — but what I see is the folks who need something better.”

Disappointed with a lack of involvement from Benton County, Councilor Laurie Chaplen said the county has multiple good spaces that could be utilized. She later suggested a regional approach. Councilor Christina Jancila tacked on concerns about how long a moratorium program would last and a need for future planning before moving ahead.

“I don’t see a next step,” Jancila said. “What are we planning — a year, two years, open-ended?”

A letter supporting the moratorium concept was sent to city and county officials and endorsed by social service providers, faith leaders and the local NAACP branch, who acknowledged the community impact from homeless camping: trash, damaged parks, feeling unsafe, and financial burdens.

On the city's side, the proposal presents budget impacts, increased workloads, safety and health issues, and probably a hit to the city’s economy and tourism, the letter acknowledged, along with concerns about environmental violations that could result in serious fines from the state as campers pollute local waterways.

“We try to do a natural stormwater system,” Brewer said. “That means everything heads to the river, which is also the source of other people’s drinking water.”

The city already risks environmental liability over the ongoing violations of illegal campers, Council President Hyatt Lytle said in response. Brewer confirmed that’s a factor as well.

Supporters of the moratorium called for reducing harm to the homeless population, particularly as cold weather tightens its grip on the mid-valley region. But council comments Thursday indicated the moratorium may die on the vine.

“I’m hearing more leaning towards stopping work on the rolling moratorium because of the risk,” Traber said near the meeting’s end. He said the council may want to memorialize the decision in a coming meeting.