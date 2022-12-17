Corvallis seeks volunteers for boards, committees

Corvallis is seeking volunteers to serve on policy advisory boards, task forces, committees and work groups.

Right now, there’s two distinct opportunities to get involved: the budget commission has three openings, and the housing operation committee has one.

Participants are typically community members interested in making an impact on a particular policy topic or area of service, according to the city’s website, which says time commitments vary from regular monthly meetings on long-term policy to short-term task forces that work for a few months on specific issues.

In general, volunteers must reside in Corvallis or within Corvallis' Urban Growth Boundary or be employed or self-employed full-time in Corvallis. Completed applications are considered for up to 90 days, so if you aren't selected to fill a vacancy immediately, there may be a future chance.

Appointments are made by the mayor as well as by staff in city departments, depending on the nature of the vacancy. If you spot an opportunity that appears to be a good fit for your interests and expertise, you can apply online.

The Planning Commission and Historic Resources Commission require a separate application, which is provided when vacancies arise.

The City Council guidelines for principles of public engagement include collaborative decision making, diversity, openness and respect, inclusiveness, and accountability.