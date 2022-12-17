 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Corvallis seeks volunteers for boards, committees

  • 0
  • Video courtesy of city of Corvallis

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard gives his viewpoint on the City Council's discussion and pending decision around a rolling moratorium on sweeping homeless encampments on public property.

Corvallis is seeking volunteers to serve on policy advisory boards, task forces, committees and work groups.

Right now, there’s two distinct opportunities to get involved: the budget commission has three openings, and the housing operation committee has one.

Participants are typically community members interested in making an impact on a particular policy topic or area of service, according to the city’s website, which says time commitments vary from regular monthly meetings on long-term policy to short-term task forces that work for a few months on specific issues.

In general, volunteers must reside in Corvallis or within Corvallis' Urban Growth Boundary or be employed or self-employed full-time in Corvallis. Completed applications are considered for up to 90 days, so if you aren't selected to fill a vacancy immediately, there may be a future chance.

People are also reading…

Appointments are made by the mayor as well as by staff in city departments, depending on the nature of the vacancy. If you spot an opportunity that appears to be a good fit for your interests and expertise, you can apply online.

The Planning Commission and Historic Resources Commission require a separate application, which is provided when vacancies arise.

The City Council guidelines for principles of public engagement include collaborative decision making, diversity, openness and respect, inclusiveness, and accountability.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Cody Mann is an experienced, relentless journalist, who is currently working as a local government news reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He earned journalism bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon.

Related to this story

Corvallis homeless sweep moratorium

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard gives his viewpoint on the City Council's discussion and pending decision around a rolling moratorium on s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News