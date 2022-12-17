Corvallis residents push back on natural gas deal headed to council

After months of community input, Corvallis officials will decide whether they’ll renew the city’s natural gas franchise deal.

The city has received numerous written and spoken public comment submissions citing concerns about health and environmental impacts, rising production and consumption costs, and expanding fossil fuel use instead of requiring more sustainable energy sources.

City staff, however, are recommending a 10-year agreement with a .75% price increase, bringing the city's cut to 5.75%, which would up the $600,000 revenue annually to around $690,000.

A staff report draws a line between the deal and decarbonization efforts, saying the two issues should be considered separately.

That's not the feedback the city has been getting.

Many commenters called for the city to drop the franchise agreement with NW Natural altogether, or at least shorten the term considerably and tighten regulations on expansion.

“When future generations struggle to deal with the ecological and climate problems we have left them, they will ask, did our parents and grandparents try to prevent global warming?” Corvallis resident Martin Fisk wrote to the city.

The current 10-year agreement with NW Natural expires Jan. 1. The City Council is scheduled to take up the matter during a meeting Monday, Dec. 19.

Climate board chimes in

Members of the city’s Climate Action Advisory Board also have been discussing the franchise deal. The group sent a recommendation to the council to limit the franchise to three years rather than 10 and to ensure the language doesn't hamper the city's ability to regulate natural gas infrastructure, including new construction expansions.

The climate board also passed a motion requesting the City Council draft an ordinance prohibiting natural gas and other fossil fuel infrastructure in new residential buildings after June 30, 2023, following a public process. They also urge the council next year to discuss prohibiting the same in commercial buildings but with a waiver process.

Climate board member Bill Pfender is a retired scientist who wanted to take local action against climate change. He said the problem isn’t with the company — it’s the natural gas product that’s dangerous to people and the planet.

“Ten years ago, when this franchise agreement was last negotiated, there was a lot of information we didn’t have that we do now,” he said. “Methane is very bad for the climate.”

The methane risk

The largest component of natural gas is methane, determined to be around 80 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, although it has a shorter lifespan in the environment. Pfender said one of methane's qualities recently grasped is how much of it escapes into the atmosphere — it’s a lot.

“If we could reduce the methane going into the atmosphere, that would buy us time to address the other CO2 issues that are a little more difficult to deal with,” Pfender said.

Corvallis taking the recommended actions wouldn’t have a global impact on the climate crisis, but Pfender said the collective action of many cities would make a difference. If the council doesn’t go for the climate board recommendations, he suggested a short-term renewal of six months to learn more.

“The Climate Action Advisory Board recommendations are a good form of middle ground,” said Brandon Trelstad, climate board member and Oregon State University sustainability officer.

The call to action is driven in part by the timing of the franchise agreement renewal, Trelstad said. In crafting plans for Corvallis, the board has done quite a bit of comparing how other cities are approaching greenhouse gas reduction.

“The opportunity is to stop building an infrastructure that is already becoming obsolescent,” he said.

Part of what the climate board found in its research was first-cost savings for new construction that’s all electric, Trelstad said, pointing out that dropping a whole utility saves development time and money. He added the local climate is generally mild and suitable for energy-efficient heat pumps over gas heat.

Making change, even a little at a time, adds up for future generations, Trelstad said. There is no quick and easy switch to flip for clean, renewable energy when the reality is our infrastructure is deeply embedded in our culture and economy, he said.

“And it’s not really the city’s responsibility to make the switch entirely at once for the community,” Trelstad said. “I think we need to make intentional, science-based, small incremental steps forward.”

That’s how Trelstad sees the franchise agreement — not the be-all, end-all climate change solution, but one tool in the kit to address a complex, long-term problem.

Activists get activated

Earlier this month, a comment letter signed by a coalition of climate and justice groups and distributed by the Sierra Club asked council members to oppose extending the city’s franchise agreement with the natural gas company.

Instead, they recommend the city create comprehensive electrification policies and implement a natural gas supplier tax of at least 5.75%, also the rate shown in a draft of the new franchise agreement, to generate revenue for transitioning off fossil fuels.

If city officials won’t turn their backs on a deal with NW Natural, the organizations support limiting the franchise to three years as well as including contract language prohibiting new infrastructure and connections to new buildings, and not including terms that would inhibit future regulatory actions.

Under the city’s Climate Action Plan, Corvallis aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 75% from 1990 levels by 2050. But the most recent city report on the topic shows a 4.6% increase in emissions between 2012 and 2018.

Building energy use accounted for the second-largest portion of emissions, behind the consumption of food, goods and services, which was responsible for nearly half of all emissions in Corvallis.