Corvallis puts $500K on affordable housing project

Corvallis officials are supporting a $50 million, 174-unit affordable housing development in South Corvallis.

The Corvallis City Council unanimously approved a $500,000 zero-interest loan in Affordable Housing Construction Excise Tax funding for Union at Pacific Highway, a project by the Annex Group, an Indiana-based developer, general contractor and owner.

The approval came during a council meeting Monday, Nov. 21. The loan is the final piece of funding needed for the project, a city news release said Tuesday. The award requires the development to remain as affordable housing for 60 years.

“This is an historic number of affordable units that I’ve never seen in my career,” said Brigetta Olson, Housing and Neighborhood Services manager.

The Affordable Housing Construction Excise Tax money comes from other developers doing business in the city, who pay a tax to help fund future affordable housing projects. Under partnership with the Linn Benton Housing Authority, it’s anticipated the development will be exempt from property taxes for at least 30 years.

The Annex Group was already awarded the majority of its project financing, the staff report states, citing cost increases of materials, scarcity of materials, scarcity of labor, and inflation behind the need for additional capital.

In April, the council backed a $20 million, 60-unit low-income housing development with a $400,000 zero-interest loan in Affordable Housing Construction Excise Tax funding for the Rivergreen Apartments project in Willamette Landing.

The Annex Group has overseen $975 million in single-family, multi-family, mixed use and other commercial projects, according to a city staff report.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The project includes one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units for people at or below 60% of the area median income. A single person in 2022 must be at or below $39,960 income to qualify, according to the report. And for a family of four, it states incomes must be at or below $57,060.

The multi-family development unit mix will include 18 urban one-bedrooms, 66 one-bedrooms, 66 two-bedrooms and 24 three-bedrooms — a total of 288 rooms expected to serve more than 300 people, the report states.

The project is sited on the west side of Highway 99W at Wake Robin Avenue. Breaking ground is slated for early 2023. The Urban Renewal District recently bought the property south of the development site to aid transportation connectivity, Olson said.

The application for funding, dated Sept. 30 notes the presence of environmental concerns at the site.

Olson said via email cleanup has taken place including removal of underground storage tanks from the property. She also confirmed asbestos in a house and said Annex Group is working with a contractor on mitigation and removal.

Olson also said around two acres of the property is wetlands, and the developer has paid for wetland banking.