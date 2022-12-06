Corvallis prepare to pay up: Council approves $5.6M in fee hikes

Ten types of fees Corvallis charges to support infrastructure, public safety, and urban forestry are going up.

The City Council has been weighing the need for higher fees in recent work sessions. Inflationary pressure is squeezing the city’s ability to provide services, staff has said while also acknowledging the stress on the community’s ability to pay.

Most of the fee hikes will hit residents in February, but one of the biggest increases — police services — is being delayed until July because of its political implications.

A debate about timing

Council President Hyatt Lytle, who moved for the delay at the council meeting Monday, Dec. 5, said she and some other councilors are concerned about increases to public safety fees undercutting Benton County’s upcoming justice system improvement bond, expected to be around $100 million and on the May ballot next year.

“It might be conflicting,” Lytle said. “This fee is based on our labor negotiations and planned for next year’s budget. So, starting at the beginning of the fiscal year is sound.”

Councilor Gabe Shepherd opposed the delay, saying the all-at-once increase would be painful, but doing it all at once is better for the community.

Supporting Shepherd’s comments, City Manager Mark Shepard warned of creating confusion among residents with differently-timed fee increases. He also highlighted the city’s upcoming levy effort in November.

“We want to be careful about balancing our message and balancing impact to our ratepayers and taxpayers,” Shepard said.

Council members were divided on ripping off the Band-Aid or pulling it up slowly, with Councilor Tracey Yee noting the delay equates to five months of savings for residents. The council ultimately voted 5-4 to delay the police services fee increase until July and passed the increase unanimously.

The delay was supported by councilors Christina Jancila, Laurie Chaplen and Jan Napack as well as Lytle and Yee.

Fire services too?

The council also debated delaying raising the fire services fee, the largest of the increases at $8, which includes $6 to fund a new medic unit at Fire Station 1 on Harrison Boulevard in downtown Corvallis. Several councilors noted being swayed by a tabletop scenario presented by the fire chief.

Moving for the delay, Lytle said the reasoning is the same as the police fee, wanting to collaborate with the county on new justice facilities to improve public safety. She said a new correctional facility is a necessity and the city has to do what it can to support the upcoming county justice improvement bond.

The motion to delay ultimately failed 3-6, supported by Chaplen, Lytle and Napack. The fire service fee increase passed unanimously.

There was also conversation around the low-income assistance fee. Staff recommended options that included increases to the fee and the city services billing credit for which the revenue is used.

The council voted 5-4 for the largest increase option — 55 cents for the fee and a $45 monthly credit. The rate change was supported by Council Vice President Andrew Struthers, Councilors Paul Shaffer and Charlyn Ellis, Shepherd and Lytle.

Ellis raised the question of why the fees are implemented in February rather than in July to sync up with the fiscal year budget cycle. The city manager said it’s partly because June and July are peak billing months, when numerous college students are canceling or starting services.

All the fees

The fees appear on residents’ monthly city service bills. They include water, wastewater, stormwater, street/transportation maintenance, sidewalk maintenance, transit operation, urban forestry, police services, fire services, and low-income assistance.

In total, the city projects more than $40.5 million in annual revenue from the fees, up around $5.6 million with the 2023 increases, according to staff reports, which show the average residential bill will rise from around $105 to around $125.

Here’s what’s coming on future bills:

Water: A 7% increase, $2.01 on the average residential bill.

Wastewater: A 7% increase, $2.82 on the average residential bill.

Stormwater: A 7% increase, 69 cents on the average residential bill.

Street/transportation maintenance: A 12.4% increase, $1.03 increase on the average residential bill.

Sidewalk maintenance: A 20-cent increase from 80 cents to $1.

Transit operation: Adjusted automatically based on Oregon’s average gas price from January to December the year prior. Staff estimated a $1.36 proposed increase, bringing the fee to $4.80.

Urban forestry: A 20-cent increase from 50 cents to 70 cents.

Police services: A $3.50 increase from $8.70 to $12.20.

Fire services: An $8 increase from $4.34 to $12.34.

Low-income assistance: A 20-cent increase from 35 cents to 55 cents; city service bill credit increase from $25 to $45.

Editor's Note: This story was updated to correct a rounding error.