Corvallis: Oregon is getting too heavy-handed with parking rules

Planning commissioners aren’t happy about the state telling Corvallis how to manage parking in the future.

Corvallis’ Planning Commission members recently discussed the implementation of climate- and equity-driven state parking mandates.

Parking requirement changes are among the first mandates coming down the pike with Oregon’s so-called Climate-Friendly Equitable Communities rules. The idea is to dissuade the use of cars to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, in part by reducing access to parking.

Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order in 2020 directing the state’s departments to cut emissions. Much of populous Oregon, including most of the Willamette Valley, is under a 2050 deadline to reduce greenhouse gasses.

Planning commissioners had heard a presentation in November about parking-related provisions of the state rules and were expected to continue their policy discussion with a focus on limiting the overall size of parking lots, including the maximum vehicle numbers.

At a meeting last week, the commissioners appeared none-too-happy being tasked with decisions that give few options in terms of local control.

“This is to be climate-friendly; the idea is reducing carbon,” Commissioner Tom Jensen said. “I don’t see that as the reality.”

Clearly disheartened with the process, Jensen said he’d like to see someone from the city stand up to the state, adding neither affordability nor climate are at the root of the state mandates.

The state has already made the decision for the city, making it somewhat pointless to discuss the matter, he said.

“My heart’s beating pretty fast right now because I’m totally frustrated by the overreaching hand of the state in this and the continued futile exercises I feel that I get put in front of me,” he said.

Jensen echoed earlier sentiments from Commissioner Carl Price about making it as simple as possible: If the city has no minimum parking requirements, it should have no maximum as well. As the discussion went on, commissioners spitballed ways they might interpret the state rules and still achieve the required outcome.

Although Corvallis has eliminated parking mandates citywide, there’s still a need for parking design requirements to be in place for those developers who choose to provide off-street parking, according to city staff, who noted the state rules require such standards. The standards may be set by cities, within certain parameters.

Commissioners were asked to determine whether the city should set parking lot limits based on site area or number of vehicle spaces. If it’s based on site area, there’s the question of limiting only surface parking.

And if it’s based on limiting total space numbers, there’s the question of how to calculate that.

Corvallis code currently uses a standard based on the number of spaces, which is also how the new state rules put it. City policy refers to parking lots with 200 or more spaces as the threshold where structured parking is required with certain development.

“If we’re just asking ourselves, ‘What would the state want us to do,’ then I’m thinking why are we even in this meeting,” Commissioner Paul Woods asked. “I think it’s totally legitimate to throw out some other ways of doing it, maybe that we think are better — I mean, that’s where good ideas come from.

“The state’s already willing to tell us exactly what to do,” he said. “If we’re willing to just roll over and take that, then we can just disband.”

The discussion was held as a work session, so no action was required of the planning commissioners.

Commission Chair Tanya Laird said she’d prefer setting the parking maximum numbers very high — so high they effectively don’t exist — getting the city out of the parking regulation business altogether. Commissioners Woods and Price agreed with that notion.

At least one member of the public was displeased with the direction of the meeting. Wendy Byrne said she was left speechless by what she called the commission’s inability to “look at the big picture” and take advantage, do something encouraging people to use other modes of transportation in Corvallis.

“You guys seem more interested in subverting the process than you actually seem in dealing with it,” Byrne said. “As was said earlier today, my heart rate is super high, but it’s because I’m absolutely, completely disappointed.”

But the Planning Commission also heard support for its desire to have local authorities make determinations for the city. David Rabinowitz said he was impressed by the commissioners asking “the right questions” about implementing the state rules.

“I’d like to basically encourage you to not be cowed by whatever control freaks there are at the state level, and do what’s best for the city,” Rabinowitz said.

The City Council begrudgingly complied with the first phase of the new state rules in October, which made it so developers don’t need to provide parking in most cases, effective at the start of this year.

The council was faced with two options: nix all parking requirements or implement parking requirement reforms in specified areas. Rather than trying to pinpoint those areas, the council ultimately opted for the larger, more-encompassing option which would allow developers to forgo parking spots.

At the time, council members pointed out weaknesses in the city’s public transit system, bemoaned state directives over local choice, and noted the possibility of huge, unintended consequences on a city that already struggles with housing and traffic.

The Planning Commission will hold additional work sessions for policy discussions that include bicycle parking and parking lot design requirements among other topics. Those conversations along with community input will be used to draft code amendments, which will likely need another work session for response from commissioners and the public.

After some fine tuning, a formal public hearing process should begin sometime in early spring, according to Planning Division Manager Jason Yaich. The City Council will determine how to act on the Planning Commission’s recommendations, with an ordinance capturing the code changes expected for adoption by June 30.

