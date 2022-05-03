Corvallis OKs The Preserve, a higher-end housing development

A proposed 42-acre housing development has clinched approval from the Corvallis City Council.

The controversial project required the city to sign-off on annexation, a zone change, and subdividing the property into 41 lots for single-family homes and five wildland preservation tracts. Known as The Preserve, the development's future homes would are expected to fall in the $500,000 range.

The City Council discussed and ultimately approved the project at its meeting Monday, May 2.

The development has drawn numerous public comments opposing it, including written and spoken testimony from members of a community group calling itself Saving Open Space. Its members are worried about losing natural areas as well as possible delays in emergency responses to fires or other catastrophes.

Councilor Gabe Shepherd led the motion to approve the annexation. He said after reviewing extensive testimony and staff responses to questions, he believes a lot of the concerns raised by the community were answered.

He added that some of the livability standards — guidelines the city prefers new developments meet, such as how far homes will be from various services — that were brought up aren’t feasible for the area in question, and he's OK with that.

“I think that though we have housing planned across the city, there’s a need for more,” Shepherd said.

Addressing comments about the eventual cost for the new homes in The Preserve, Shepherd acknowledged that the development won’t be what’s considered affordable housing but said it could be part of a domino effect in which people move up from smaller residences into bigger, more expensive locations, freeing up somewhat more affordable locations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Councilor Tracy Yee opposed the annexation and subdivision aspects of the project. She's not as confident in the domino effect, she said, noting high prices in Corvallis even for relatively small homes. Yee also spoke about losing irreplaceable natural resources and part of the greater ecosystem as well as concerns about fire danger.

Votes regarding the annexation and subdivision passed with only Yee opposing. The vote for changing the zoning passed unanimously.

The development sits at the north end of Northwest Goldfinch and Northwest Bunting drives, near Chip Ross Park, Timberhill Natural Area and McDonald Forest. The developer is Jim Boeder, who also sits on the Planning Commission. He has participated in past meetings about the project as a private citizen.

The project was initially approved by the Corvallis Planning Commission in February. An appeal against that decision was filed later that month.

The council’s decision is tentative and expected to be formalized with a vote on staff findings and ordinances, which is slated for the June 6 meeting.

The annexation becomes official through the City Council adopting a proclaiming ordinance. The zone change also calls for an adopting ordinance. The council will be asked to review a third ordinance relating to transferring the property from the Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District to city of Corvallis fire services.

Jason Yaich, Planning Division manager, said in an email it’s conceivable that the council will review the findings and ordinances and possibly want to make changes before voting. Those documents would also include the conditions of approval that are specifically related to the subdivision request, he said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.