Corvallis officials make progress on homeless sweep moratorium

Corvallis officials heard an update about a new way to address homelessness in the city during a council meeting earlier this week.

Councilor Charlyn Ellis said a council work group met with social service providers to discuss a proposed rolling moratorium on homeless encampment sweeps.

Essentially, the idea is well-publicized, temporary bans on sweeps at rotating locations. That way, the sweeps that do occur wouldn't be random and people would know they have a safe place to relocate. With the mercury dipping, councilors have called quick action.

“It’s cold out there; it’s muddy,” Ellis said. “The faster we can move to providing some stability for some of our houseless people the better.”

Parks Division Manager Jude Geist took on the fundamentally important task of evaluating all the city parks as places for possible camping, Ellis said.

Ellis mentioned a request for council to arrange a closed-door session to discuss the legality and liability of a rolling moratorium, asking for that to be added to the work session Thursday, Nov. 17.

Social service providers first raised the moratorium concept at a joint Corvallis-Benton County meeting in September. Unity Shelter Executive Director Shawn Collins presented the outline of a plan designed to reduce the harm that sweeps inflict on the homeless population.

“The social service providers can’t do it by themselves,” Councilor Christina Jancila said. “They are overwhelmed, inundated, and I felt they were turning to the city because they need some help.”

Jancila said she believes the city does want to help, but the “devil is in the details” for how the moratorium would work. Referring to the temporary blackout proposal, she asked what happens in six months and whether there would be a return to square-one without a longer-term solution.

It’s hard for people to connect with the services that could help them climb out of homelessness when they can’t leave their camps for fear their few belongings will disappear, Collins said at the time, adding there’s a sense of instability that comes from being made to relocate every few weeks.

A letter endorsed by social service providers, faith leaders and the local NAACP branch acknowledged the community impact from homeless camping: trash, damaged parks, feeling unsafe, and financial burdens.

And for the city government, there are budget impacts, increased workloads, safety and health issues, and probably a hit to the city’s economy and tourism.