Corvallis officials grumble at state parking rules

Corvallis officials are begrudgingly complying with new climate-driven state rules that make it so developers won't need to provide parking in most cases.

Parking requirement changes are among the first mandates coming down the pike with so-called Oregon’s Climate Friendly Equitable Communities rules. The idea is to dissuade the use of cars to cut-down on greenhouse gas emissions.

The first phase of the rules related to parking must be implemented by Jan. 1.

Corvallis leaders were faced with two options: nix all parking requirements or implement parking requirement reforms in specified areas. Rather than trying to pinpoint those areas, the council ultimately opted the larger, more-encompassing option which would allow developers to forgo parking spots.

“As one other councilor said, this pretty much sucks, putting it bluntly,” Councilor Laurie Chaplen said. “I’m loathe (to do) either option.”

Other councilors piled on, pointing out weaknesses in the city’s public transit system, bemoaning state directives over local choice, and noting the possibility of huge, unintended consequences on a city that already struggles with housing and traffic.

The City Council selected the first of two options, which will remove parking mandates across the city, at its meeting Monday, Oct. 3. It was a 7-1 vote, with Councilor Jan Napack opposing. Councilor Tracey Yee was absent from the meeting.

“We’re going to have a lot of parking on front yards if this goes through,” Napack said. “I think on a case-by-case basis, and not a blanket ruling, would be a better approach; it’s a more thoughtful approach. I just don’t see this as appropriate without a lot of support from the state or federal.”

A more complicated second option would have eliminated parking requirements within a half-mile of frequently-used transit corridors (a large swathe of the city), with the state rules applying outside those boundaries. It also blocked parking requirements for certain types of developments, and residential developments can’t require more than one space per unit.

Those rules forgo minimum parking requirements for small and affordable housing units, including publicly supported housing, and there’s no parking requirements for child care-, shelter- and disability-related facilities.

Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order in 2020 directing the state’s departments to cut emissions. Much of populous Oregon, including most of the Willamette Valley, is under a 2050 deadline to reduce greenhouse gasses.