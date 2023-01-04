Corvallis natural gas deal still not settled

The saga of NW Natural’s bid to renew its franchise agreement in Corvallis continues after the newly-seated City Council made a complicated if not confusing decision Tuesday night.

The council was slated for a second reading and vote on an ordinance that would have renewed the agreement at its Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting. Instead, the council made changes to the negotiated deal that NW Natural might not accept, leaving an open question about what happens next.

On a 5-4 split, the council first voted to shorten the period in which either side could reopen the contract from five years to three for the 10-year agreement — although city staff made it clear that NW Natural would reject the change, as the company did with a request for a three-year franchise term.

Councilors Charlyn Ellis, Gabe Shepherd, Briae Lewis, Laurie Chaplen and newly-elected Council Vice President Hyatt Lytle supported the change. Councilors Tony Cadena, Jan Napack, Paul Shaffer, and newly-elected Council President Tracey Yee opposed it.

The ordinance was further amended unanimously to go into effect immediately, as the scheduled effective date of Jan. 1 had already passed. The council then voted 6-3 to table the ordinance until March 31 at the latest. Napack, Cadena and Yee opposed the tabling.

A subsequent vote to extend the current franchise for three months failed, with staff noting NW Natural wouldn’t accept less than a three-year extension of the current deal. That spurred yet another council vote.

“I think it’s foolish to simply let this lapse,” Shaffer said, moving to extend the current deal for three years.

Councilors ultimately voted 6-3 to extend the current franchise for three years. Shepherd, Ellis and Lewis opposed the motion. Councilors were unanimous in asking staff to bring the three-year reopener back to NW Natural for consideration, despite it being an apparent nonstarter.

It will be up to NW Natural whether the company accepts either deal. The ordinance could be pulled from tabling for additional changes or for final approval.

By taking the three-year extension rather than pursuing the renewal, a year of negotiating efforts by staff on both sides is wasted and the city loses additional revenue, according to Kris Kelly, Corvallis Internal Services Division manager.

Officials initially approved the ordinance renewing the franchise deal on a 5-4 vote at a council meeting Dec. 19. A nonunanimous vote has to return for a second consideration as well as possible amendments.

Staff recommended renewing the 10-year agreement with a .75% price increase, bringing the city's cut to 5.75%. That would up the current $600,000 revenue annually to around $690,000.

The current 10-year agreement with NW Natural expired Jan. 1, but NW Natural agreed to give the city three more days after the council took the first step towards approving the new deal in December and set the matter for a Jan. 3 return.

The city has received numerous written and spoken public comment submissions citing concerns about health and environmental impacts, rising production and consumption costs, and expanding fossil fuel use. Many asked the city to drop the franchise agreement with NW Natural or shorten the term considerably and tighten regulations on expansion.

City staff have said allowing the franchise agreement to lapse won’t prevent NW Natural from expanding or result in lower carbon emission but instead will diminish the Corvallis’ authority to monitor and enforce the provisions of the deal.

The largest component of natural gas is methane, determined to be around 80 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

Corvallis’ Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 75% from 1990 levels by 2050. However, the most recent city report on the topic shows a 4.6% increase in emissions between 2012 and 2018.

The city’s Climate Action Advisory Board previously sent a recommendation to the council to limit the franchise to three years rather than 10 and to ensure the language doesn't hamper the city's ability to regulate natural gas infrastructure, including new construction expansions.

