Corvallis mulls giving developers tax break for multifamily housing

Corvallis officials are considering property tax exemptions to encourage developers to build multifamily housing.

The City Council is expected to explore housing incentives, including multiunit property tax exemptions and affordable housing property tax exemptions, during a work session Thursday, Dec. 15.

Two programs up for consideration, one for multiunit properties and one for low-income housing run by nonprofits, were recommended by the Housing Development Task Force in 2016. A third program for low-income housing under for-profit organizations will also be considered.

Tax exemptions are listed in city plans as potential levers to increase the affordable housing supply, manage growth, and achieve a compact, more sustainable community with a range of housing options. The programs grant full or partial property tax relief to those who qualify, with approvals made on a case-by-case basis.

“I’ve received a number of inquiries from housing developers who are working towards building workforce housing and affordable housing and wondering if these tools exist,” Brigetta Olson, Corvallis Housing and Neighborhood Services manager, said in a city presentation on the topic.

A symptom of the housing crisis, Corvallis consistently tops the list of Oregon communities with high numbers of rent-burdened households, defined as those who are paying more than 50% of their income on gross rent, according to state data. It’s currently considered the most severely rent-burdened city in Oregon.

In Corvallis, 37.1% of households are severely rent-burdened, according to the Department of Land Conservation and Development. That’s more than 4,600 households in a city with a population just over 57,000 people.

On Nov. 29, a city housing committee recommended moving forward with exemption programs. Adding property tax exemptions as a multifamily development tool would allow for housing that otherwise wouldn’t be developed, a staff report states, noting single family properties would not be eligible for the exemptions.

Specifically, staff suggests the tax exemptions could help finance prohibitive costs related to environmental cleanup, demolition, replacing aged infrastructure, and high development expenses.

The programs could also lower rent or operating costs for community priorities such as affordable housing that would not be otherwise financially feasible, according to the staff report, which also recommends incentives for retrofitting existing buildings, improving connectivity, developing abandoned, vacant or underdeveloped properties, sustainable building and climate mindfulness.

At least 51% of taxing districts would need to approve the property tax exemption. The city has reached out to Benton County and the Corvallis School District with updates about the exemption programs under consideration, according to the staff report, though no formal discussions have occurred.

Recommended programs

Low Income Rental Housing Property Tax Exemption Program for profit and nonprofit:

This program provides up to a 20-year exemption for low-income rental properties constructed after Feb. 12, 1990, developed by for-profit organizations, or rental properties owned by 501c (3) nonprofits. Based on Oregon statute, nonprofit organizations would apply on an annual basis.

This tool could be used to demonstrate local support for projects being submitted to the state for Low Income Housing Tax Credits and other assistance allocated by the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. Staff recommends that the program is evaluated on a case-by-case basis for financial need and only allowed for future affordable housing development.

The Multi-Unit Property Tax Exemption Program:

This is a state-enabled program designed as an incentive for construction and redevelopment of residential properties in city centers and along mixed-use commercial areas.

It offers a property tax exemption on a new structure or the incremental change in the after-rehabilitation property value of a building for a maximum of 10 years. The program is not restricted to providing affordable housing but must include public benefits for review.