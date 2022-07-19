Corvallis microshelter permits renewed for another year

Demand for occupancy at Corvallis' microshelters for the unhoused population is "high and growing," according to Unity Shelter Executive Director Shawn Collins.

Collins came before the City Council on Monday, July 18, the same night members were set to reapprove annual permits for three microshelter locations as part of the consent agenda in which a series of items are passed in one fell swoop without comment.

To give an idea of how large the local community experiencing homelessness is, Collins said Unity Shelter's Hygiene Center at the Men’s Shelter on Southwest Chapman Place served 233 people in a month’s time, mostly those who camp in the community.

"We need to continue to press for not only more partners for the SafePlace program at churches, on public lands and at businesses but for additional options as well," he said.

The microshelters locations that had their permits reapproved are at Corvallis Evangelical Church on Northwest Kings Boulevard, First United Methodist Church on Northwest Monroe Avenue and the Men’s Shelter. Among the three there are 10 microshelters. It was the second annual renewal for all three, according to a city staff report.

In a phone interview prior to the meeting, Collins highlighted the importance of the microshelter program. The 120-square-foot sanctuaries give the occupants a break from homelessness and a chance to get back on their feet.

The shelters are either 8-by-12-feet with a 3-foot porch or 8-by-15-feet. Most are single-bed spaces, though some are set up for couples or families. They have a little furniture, electrical outlets, LED lights and heat/air wall units.

“It’s a pretty small space,” Collins said. “But we try to use that space as well as we can.”

Providing individualized shelter space as opposed to the more typical group-living dynamic goes a long way, Collins said, citing 17 cases of people moving from the microshelters into housing in 2021 and another 10 so far this year.

“It’s a different kind of environment,” he said. “They get more regular and focused case management than they might get in an emergency shelter, and it gives them a chance to stabilize in a way they otherwise wouldn’t get.”

Neither the Corvallis Police Department nor the Fire Department lodged any concerns with the city regarding the permits, the city staff report states, and no complaints about the shelters related to the city’s livability standards were reported in the past year at the Men’s Shelter or Corvallis Evangelical Church.

There was a report of a discarded mattress in August at the First United Methodist Church, but that was quickly resolved, according to the city staff report.

