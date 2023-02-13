Corvallis officials and staff hope “no new taxes” will convince voters to renew a levy to fund city services.

For the past several months, Corvallis City Council members have been preparing for a potential 2024 local option property tax levy renewal to maintain current service levels.

Levies, which must be approved by the electorate, can pay for operational expenses, such as salaries.

Councilors indicated desire for a five-year levy renewal on the November 2023 ballot during a work session last November. The current levy expires June 30, 2024.

Corvallis has “significantly increased” the levy rate each of the last three times out, according to a staff report, though no councilors seem to want to follow suit this time around.

“Rate adjustments would be considered a structural change, and therefore the messaging that the levy is a ‘straight renewal’ and the phrase ‘no new taxes’ would no longer be an accurate portrayal to the voters,” the staff report states.

The current levy rate is $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The revenue supports social services grants ($360,000), the Library Department (51.9%), and the Parks & Recreation Department (48.1%). The levy is budgeted to generate $6,100,000 in fiscal year 2022-2023.

If the rate remains unchanged, projected revenue for the following five fiscal years are as follows:

2024-2025 – $6.5 million

2025-2026 – $6.7 million

2026-2027 – $6.9 million

2027-2028 – $7.1 million

2028-2029 – $7.3 million

It comes to $34.6 million total for the city over the five-year period.

At the November work session, some councilors asked to explore increasing the social services portion either by allocation or by making it percentage based. A fixed increase to $480,000 has been proposed. At a February work session, councilors reviewed projections from small rate increases, which aren't recommended by staff.

"I said it in November; I'll say it again. I'm solidly opposed to increasing the amount," Councilor Paul Shaffer said. "It complicates the messaging at a time that people don't want to hear it. And I think it's not worth the modest increase in the amount of revenue we can get."

Regardless of the levy rate, Corvallis residents are paying more to support the government. Fee hikes to support city services were approved by the City Council in December. The fees — 10 in total appearing on monthly city service bills — support infrastructure, public safety, and urban forestry.

Most of the fee hikes will hit residents in February, but one of the biggest increases — police services — is being delayed until July because of council concerns about undercutting Benton County’s upcoming justice system improvement bond, expected to be around $110 million and slated for the May ballot.

In total, the city projects more than $40.5 million in annual revenue from the fees, up around $5.6 million with the 2023 increases, according to staff reports, which show the average residential bill will rise from around $105 to around $125.

Voters renewed and expanded the levy by a 73-27% margin in 2019, staving off proposed major cuts for the city’s Parks & Recreation Department and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Library hours were spared and the Osborn Aquatic Center, Chintimini Senior and Community Center and the Majestic Theatre remained open.

Although the five-year levy aimed at raising around $29 million was passed with a wide margin in all nine Corvallis wards, analysis showed the lightest voter support stemmed from Ward 1 (southwest), Ward 8 (northwest), and Ward 9 (northeast), as did the levy’s predecessors.

The strongest support was seen in Ward 5 (north of Oregon State University) and Ward 2 (downtown).

The 2019 levy passed by the biggest margin of the three the city has put forward since 2011. A 2011 levy had 65% approval and a 2013 levy was supported by 52% of voters.

In comparing the 2019 city levy with a 2017 county levy and a 2018 Corvallis School District bond, analysis revealed Wards 1, 8 and 9 consistently provided the three highest totals of “no” votes. And in the case of the narrow 2013 city levy vote, all three wards voted to reject the measure.

The three wards also tend to be among the highest in terms of voter turnout, whereas turnout for the 2019 levy was lowest in the three wards offering the most support for that levy — Ward 2, 4 (near Oregon State University), and 5.

The council is expected to vote on a motion regarding the levy renewal at a future meeting. Finalizing ballot language for a November 2023 levy measure is expected to take place between May and July. The deadline to file ballot titles is Aug. 18.