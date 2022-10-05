Corvallis firm bummed it didn't get picked for new courthouse contract

Based on its long history of operating in Benton County, a local company that didn’t get picked for a county contract protested that decision at the Board of Commissioners.

Corvallis-based Foundation Engineering Inc. was among the firms pursuing a Benton County contract for work related to the Justice System Improvement Program, the county’s effort to revamp local law enforcement and justice facilities.

James Maitland of Foundation said the county was biased in awarding a geotechnical engineering contract for a $50 million new county courthouse to NV5, whose corporate headquarters is listed in Florida. NV5 expanded to the Pacific Northwest in 2019 via acquisition of Portland-based GeoDesign Inc. according to its website.

With a sustained presence in Corvallis since 1982, Foundation has done more than 400 projects in Benton County, the majority in Corvallis, Maitland said, arguing no other consulting firm has similar local experience, including working directly for the county and city. He said NV5 has a tiny fraction of that experience.

Maitland rattled off a list of notable projects around town as he spoke during the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3.

On a scale with 100 points possible to evaluate prospective firms, NV5 scored 89 points and Foundation Engineering had 84, according to county documents. The two scored identically on company overview, key personnel, and availability. But NV5 trumped Foundation 10 to 2 on unique qualifications.

"Unique qualifications" was an open-ended request for the contract bidders to tout attributes that put them ahead of the competition.

For local experience, Foundation had 24 of 25 possible points, and NV5 had 21, the documents show. Maitland said that scoring wasn’t done fairly and didn’t follow criteria, alleging out-of-town firms, including NV5 that have little or no local experience, were given elevated scores.

County staff said the proposals from seven competing firms were independently evaluated under a qualifications-based selection method that was fair and unbiased, denying the allegation of padding local experience scores for other firms. The commissioners ultimately decide whether a protest of this nature is valid.

The protest focused narrowly on the local experience, one of five components, said Gary Stockhoff, public works director. He said while Foundation is the most experienced locally, evaluators found the company lacking in one category — unique qualifications.

“But that category was not part of their protest — it was only the local experience,” Stockhoff said. “So, even if they received the full 25 points … it would still find that they were not the firm that had the most total points.”

The board concurred with staff’s evaluation and selection, voting unanimously to reject Maitland’s protest.