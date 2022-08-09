Corvallis factory: DEQ extends H&V pollution permit comment period

The state has extended the public comment period for an air pollution permit requested by a controversial Corvallis glass fiber plant.

The facility operates two glass manufacturing furnaces, and the glass is used to produce fibers used as filtration media and battery separators.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality pushed back the deadline to speak up about Hollingsworth & Vose’s request for an upgraded air pollution permit until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Following a July 21 virtual hearing, written comments were initially due Aug. 4.

Public input is sought regarding H&V’s proposed air quality permit, known as a standard air contaminant discharge permit. It’s a prerequisite to a higher-emitting permit known as a Title V permit.

A standard air contaminant discharge permit would allow the company to keep operating at the higher emissions of a Title V permit until such a permit is issued, according to DEQ.

The plant, which sits on the bank of the Willamette River in South Corvallis, has run afoul of environmental regulators in the past. Hollingsworth & Vose officials have said that was because they had the wrong type of permit, a situation they are hoping to rectify.

Under the previous permit, the Department of Environmental Quality required Hollingsworth & Vose to pay $240,000 in fines and fees for over-emitting but allowed the company to keep operating its riverside plant, 1115 SE Crystal Lake Drive, while it applied for a higher-level permit.

The July 21 virtual hearing was scheduled despite requests to delay to give time for two appeals which assert the factory falls outside of local zoning rules, according to a news release from the Corvallis-based appellants.

In March, Corvallis leaders backed a City Hall administrative-level decision that could lead to the new, different air emissions discharge permit for the company. To get the higher-level permit, the company first needed a statement from the city that its use of the land is compatible with the general vicinity.

When first city staff and then Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard in 2021 determined that it was, a group appealed to the City Council, asking members to overrule Shepard's decision upholding the staff decision and to allow for public testimony. They didn't, ultimately backing the city manager in a 7-1 vote.

The pending appeals allege the emission increase is “an industrial intensification that conflicts with the zoning laws for this grandfathered industrial site.” Both appeals were filed with the State Land Use Board of Appeals in April.

Written comments can be submitted for the public record by sending them by mail, fax or email: Suzy Luttrell DEQ Permit Coordinator 4026 Fairview Industrial Drive SE Salem, OR 97302. Fax: 503-378-4196 Email: suzy.luttrell@deq.oregon.gov.