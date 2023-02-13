Corvallis leaders are considering alternatives before they commit to remodeling the downtown facility the Corvallis Police Department currently shares with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

City staff are looking into other places to house Corvallis police officers. The plan has been to remodel the shared Law Enforcement Building — assuming the Sheriff’s Office is relocated to the new justice complex Benton County wants to build — as well as constructing new elements to meet future needs.

But that might not make financial sense.

At a work session Thursday, Feb. 9, staff asked City Council members if police facilities should be added to a list of desired facilities projects, already crammed with plans for a new parks maintenance yard, a City Hall remodel, a new administration building and remodeling part of Fire Station No. 1.

Council approved the addition, leading staff to the question of whether they should also explore alternative locations to house the Police Department.

“The police facility was put on the back burner because of the county bond measure,” City Manager Mark Shepard said of the May $110 million ballot proposal that will decide the fate of the Sheriff's Office's plans to move to North Corvallis.

Councilors got right to the root of the issue: What it would cost for a new location versus staying put at the concrete brutalist, 39,920-square-foot building on Northwest Fifth Street, they wanted to know.

“Where are we on cost?” Councilor Paul Shaffer asked. “I feel like there’s a whole lot of uncertainties with the existing building, and if we spend $40 million, we’re still going to have a 50-year-old building and limitations about what we can do with it.”

Cost notwithstanding, Shepard highlighted “political and relationship” issues to navigate as well as some technical concerns regarding the shared fiber network hub in the building. Questions were also raised about the seismic resistance of the current building.

A 2021 city facilities assessment targeting 17 sites indicates space is “distressingly inadequate” at each location and the facilities don’t support “modern or efficient operations.” A citywide facilities strategy details $255 million in recommended projects.

The city of Corvallis and Benton County appeared to have conflicting ideas on the future of the Law Enforcement Building in December, when a public record request revealed Corvallis would happily assume control of the building — for free.

The two agencies split construction of the joint operating space for $1.04 million in 1974. Now, the county wants to include a new Sheriff's Office with the plans for a new county courthouse, District Attorney’s Office and Emergency Operations Center on a campus a mile north of downtown.

The $110 million bond proposal also includes a crisis center is planned for downtown and money to address the area's unhoused population.

City and county leaders began discussing what they'll do with the Law Enforcement Building in mid-2021, outgoing County Administrator Joe Kerby previously said. The county anticipated selling its holdings in the building, which was last valued at around $8.5 million.

In correspondence to Kerby about the Law Enforcement Building, Shepard alluded to the city’s leverage at the ballot box, and appealing Corvallis voters is key to the county passing its bond, for which public support remains in question.

Corvallis is home to two-thirds of taxpayers and voters in the county, Shepard noted.

“It would not be equitable for city taxpayers to be asked to pay for a new sheriff’s facility and pay for assuming the existing (Law Enforcement Building),” Shepard wrote. “It will be a difficult sell to city taxpayers to ask them to pay twice for the sheriff’s facility.”

If the bond passes and the city takes over the Law Enforcement Building, it would still require “significant renovation and upgrades,” according to Shepard.

The county would rather wait to negotiate with Corvallis until after the May 2023 primary election, according to a response from Kerby obtained through a public records request.

“The commissioners’ decision to defer further discussion on the transfer of the (Law Enforcement Building) until after the May 2023 bond measure is as much about the dynamic nature of (Justice System Improvement Program) as it is practical,” Kerby wrote.

City consultants put a $43 million price tag on renovating and adding storage as well as staff support areas for long-term needs, with a $52 million alternative option if the sheriff stays put. Those improvement costs are not part of the county’s planned justice improvement bond.

