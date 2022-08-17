Corvallis expands public input at council meetings

The Corvallis City Council will give more opportunities for feedback after making some changes to how it handles public comment.

The discussion fell on a Monday council meeting night with a full roster signed up to give community comments to the council, some of whom were slated to speak on the very topic of public input.

“For many citizens, this is their first interaction with city government, and many are nervous and hesitant,” said Tony Howell, a former city councilor and planning commissioner. “All efforts should be made for them to feel welcomed, encouraged, fully heard and acknowledged.”

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Corvallis started online-only public meetings in March 2020. That continued until last May, when social distance guidelines were relaxed enough to implement a hybrid style of meetings that are both in-person and virtual.

Oregon law requires governing body meetings be open to the public and also equally accessible by electronic or virtual means. Striving to provide the same feedback opportunities online and in chambers, staff asked councilors to review public participation rules.

The council approved the following changes:

Extend oral comment registrations, written comment submissions to noon on meeting day.

Allow up to six drop-in commenters (three online/three in person) without preregistration in addition to the limit of 10 registered commenters.

Drop-ins may sign-up until the start of the public comment agenda item.

Return the Council Chambers to pre-pandemic seating capacity.

The council also voted to continue allowing oral comments at its work sessions; to continue including written comments in meeting records; and to adhere to a written materials submission deadline, including handouts at in-person meetings.

A motion to remove the cap on the number of commenters who have not preregistered for a meeting failed 3-6.

“I think that it is our job as city councilors to listen to community comments, and by putting limits on them I feel like we’re saying we don’t care,” said Councilor Charlyn Ellis, who raised the motion. Council President Hyatt Lytle and Councilor Charles Maughan supported the motion.

Longer comment times for each speaker as well as a longer overall comment period were discussed but no changes were made. Ellis moved to retain the current three-minute limit on comments, which was supported unanimously.

The council doesn’t take a hard line on the three minutes, generally allowing speakers to go over a bit to finish making their points.

City Manager Mark Shepard noted that the council will be trying out the changes and there could be additional adjustments going forward.