Corvallis council to hear report on Van Buren Bridge

The Corvallis City Council will discuss the Van Buren Bridge at its 4 p.m. remote work session on Thursday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning a $70 million replacement bridge over the Willamette River, but local historic preservationists are hoping to preserve the current bridge by moving it 175 feet south and using it for a bicycle and pedestrian path across the river.
Preservation Works has released a report on the proposal to move the bridge, and councilors will discuss it Thursday. Because it is a work session no votes can be taken on any action.
Engineers retained by Preservation Works say the bridge can be moved for $6 million, well below estimates of ODOT. No source for the funds has been identified, and the City Council is on record as not wanting to take ownership of the bridge.
Representatives of Smith Monroe Gray Engineers of Beaverton will be on hand at the work session to present the report.
Also on the agenda is a briefing on the ongoing update of the city’s water master plan.
To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5610431112595610895.
In other local government meetings:
Monday
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/tsc or call
1-872 240-3212 and use the access code 511-708-781. On the agenda are discussions of a request for traffic calming on Eighth Avenue, the Highway 20 safety project and grants for safe routes to school.
• An Albany City Council candidate orientation will be held remotely at 5 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/city-council-candidate-orientation or call 1-872-240-3212 and use the access code 669-957-925. The forum will include discussions of Albany’s form of governance, how to file papers, ethics and rules and the time commitment that is required.
Participating will be Mayor Sharon Konopa, Ward 2 Councilor Bill Coburn, City Manager Peter Troedsson and City Clerk Mary Dibble.
The event will be taped and posted live on the city website for those unable to monitor it live.
• The Albany Planning Commissions meets remotely at 5 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709.
On the agenda is a public hearing on an application for a planned development on 6.46 acres of vacant land at 840 Airport Road. If approved the development would include 11 single-family homes, 44 multifamily units and require the felling of 23 trees.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7917605629995038734. The meeting also will be broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 21. On the agenda are public hearings on the long-range facilities plan of the Corvallis School District as well as Corvallis-Benton County Public Library main branch parking.
In addition, the Corvallis Sewing Brigade will be honored for its coronavirus mask work, and the city is set to accept a federal grant that would help pay for a perimeter fence at the Corvallis Municipal Airport.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a virtual work session and meeting at 9 a.m. The public can observe the proceedings online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707299733, view a livestream at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov or listen in by dialing 1-646-749-3122 and entering the access code 707-299-733#. The agenda includes an update from the emergency operations center, a discussion of coronavirus epidemiology, updates on solid waste and facilities, and possible decisions on a revised agreement for the Stand By Me Project, the annual report from Republic Services and a new equity, diversion and inclusion coordinator position.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis City Council ad hoc committee working on advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 1 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/887331580991553806. On the agenda is a continuation of the group’s work on boards and commissions as well as a review of methodologies used by the International Association for Public Participation.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/landmarks or call 1-646-749-3117 and use the access code 336-318-597.
On the agenda is a public hearing on an application to do exterior alterations and use substitute materials at property at 124 Broadalbin St. SW. The property is in the Downtown National Historic District.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
