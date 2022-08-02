Corvallis council snubs city manager's hiring plan, nearly brings him to tears

Disappointed by a lack of support from council members for hiring retirees, Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard warned that staff has a breaking point. The city is short-staffed and looking for solutions.

“You have excellent staff,” Shepard said at the City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 1. “This was an easy opportunity to show support for your staff.”

He councilors didn't, and it almost brought him to tears.

Corvallis and other Oregon cities were asked to pick five priorities for the League of Oregon Cities, which represents cities in Salem, to focus on in 2023. The League of Oregon Cities provides advocacy, training and information to city governments.

Among the priorities is an item known as “return to work,” which would allow retired employees to continue to rejoin the public sector without compromising their pensions.

Public Employees Retirement System retirees are currently allowed to return to work without suffering a tax or pension penalty until 2024.

Hiring retirees allows employers to fill government vacancies while not paying pension and other costs in times of both fiscal hardships and workforce scarcity, according to the League of Oregon Cities. The sunset on the current setup was established as part of a compromise PERS reform package passed in 2017.

“At some time, this organization will break,” Shephard said, his voice cracking with emotion. “And we will not be able to respond, not only to requests from the council but to deliver basic services. I feel very badly for our staff.”

The council voted unanimously on four of the five priorities determined by the city legislative committee: local funding to address homelessness; addressing shortcomings of Measure 110; building decarbonization, efficiency and modernization; and marijuana taxes.

When it came to the fifth choice there were three options: return to work, continue investments in renewable energy, and economic development incentives. Citing a community survey ranking safety as the top concern, Shepard recommended return to work make the council's Top 5 priorities, according to a city document.

Return to work legislation would help keep vital city operations functioning, Shepard wrote in the document, adding that recruitment and retention of employees is “extremely difficult across all sectors” as the city is seeing firsthand. The labor market is tight, and it is anticipated to remain so, he wrote.

“The city currently has 56 vacancies, and several departments currently rely upon retirees to fill vacant positions to facilitate base city functions,” Shepard wrote.

There was no motion from the council regarding return to work.

A vote for continuing investments in renewable energy failed 3-5, supported by Councilors Charlyn Ellis, Gabe Shepherd and Charles Maughan. A subsequent vote for economic development incentives passed 7-1, opposed by Councilor Jan Napack. Councilor Andrew Struthers was absent.

Speaking by phone, Shepard said there was little to no support from the council for prioritizing return to work. Only Councilor Jan Napack spoke out in favor of the legislative recommendation. Shepard said he’s concerned about the long-term health and viability of city services.

“We’re not going to be able to do our daily tasks of running the city if we continue to chase every idea and desire out there,” Shepard said.

Perhaps adding insult to injury, the council added to staff’s workload with requests related to a Green New Deal resolution and mixed-use zoning. Shepard said he’s been talking with the council about staff’s capacity to support day-to-day business; he’s worried about additional work requests from the council and community.

“It’s a continuing issue where engaged and well-meaning community members seek additional action and services from the city, and there is no more capacity,” he said. “My desire is to educate the council on those stressors, so they can be an ally with staff in managing those expectations.”

Retirees are a good option to fill staffing holes, Shepard added, noting they’re familiar with the organization and the work. While some comments were made at the meeting about double-dipping (earning retirement income while working), he said it’s no different than hiring someone who retired from the military or another state.

Shepard said: “There’s no additional cost to the city, so it really is just a matter of being able to continue to function and provide service to the community.”

The League of Oregon Cities likely will pursue right to work just the same, but where it lands on the priority list for the lobbying organization will be based on how other cities weigh in on the matter.