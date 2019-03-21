The Corvallis City Council indicated Thursday that it is willing to look at tweaking some of its procedures in an effort to improve council efficiency.
At a work session at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room aimed at closing the loop on an all-day retreat that was held in January, councilors went off-script quite a bit. And wound up in some interesting places.
Among the items councilors may seriously consider:
• Voting on some matters at work sessions. The current pattern is that councilors only vote on issues at their regular Monday meetings, with the Thursday work sessions focusing on discussions. Those in favor of the voting concept emphasized that no ordinances and budget decisions should be voted on and that councilors need to make clear on their agendas when an item might be up for a vote at a work session.
• Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers, Ward 3’s Hyatt Lytle and Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5 plan to work on councilor roles and responsibilities and a code of conduct. The group might have something for councilors to discuss by their April 15 regular session.
• Councilors expressed frustration at the way community comments are handled. Often, work sessions run all the way to their normal 6 p.m. end time, leaving no room for public testimony. And for regular sessions, such as Monday’s, which started with a public hearing, community comments could not be held until more than three hours into the meeting.
Possible options include starting regular sessions with community comments even if there is a public hearing to follow and eliminating them entirely from work sessions.
“But you also want to make sure,” testified former Councilor Stewart Wershow, “that a decision doesn’t blow up in your face because you didn’t get enough public input.”
• The concept of “lane violations,” which was discussed at the retreat, was cited often Thursday. City Manager Mark Shepard said that councilors should stay in their “policy” lanes and not infringe on the “detail” lanes that staff occupies.
“We need to establish clear goals and stay in our lanes,” Shepard said. “The roles and responsibilities of staff and council should be decided sooner rather than later because it affects so many things. I’m not comfortable where we are on lanes right now.”
“If I am crossing lanes I want to know,” Ellis told Shepard. “You need to politely and clearly say ‘that’s a staff issue.’ The more we say 'that’s a staff issue,' the clearer it will be.”
• Lytle suggested widening the circle of furniture at work sessions to allow spots for staffers to participate when appropriate.
“Staff and directors feel like it’s a witness stand,” said Lytle of the normal setup, which includes a three-sided arrangement of councilors, Shepard and Mayor Biff Traber, will a small table facing them. “They don’t feel like part of a team at all.”
• Struthers suggested moving the councilor reports section of regular sessions to earlier in the meeting after noting that quite often such comments are made to an empty room because of the lateness of the hour. Some councilors noted that if you multiply nine councilors by three minutes of reports apiece, that’s 27 minutes at the start of the meeting. Others said that that sounded just fine.
Shepard stressed the importance of experimentation.
“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “It’s OK to try different things. Some things are not going to work. There is no shame in that.”