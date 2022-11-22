Corvallis council pulls home energy scores from voters, revisits issue

Like Lucy teasing Charlie Brown with a football, Corvallis officials once again changed their position on home energy scores and will continue discussing it at a City Council level.

The scores give home buyers insight on energy costs before buying, somewhat like knowing the gas mileage for a vehicle. City leaders have spent several meetings this year discussing a potential program that would require home sellers to disclose their utility costs.

Last addressed in September, the Corvallis City Council punted an energy score ordinance by letting the voters decide. But after a meeting Monday, Nov. 21, the council has reversed course yet again.

Now the ordinance is heading back to the council for workshopping and future consideration.

Council members on Monday voted unanimously to remove language from the ordinance that would have put the vote to Corvallis residents. A subsequent vote to pass it as it stands — which would make the program mandatory for residential real estate transactions — failed 3-6, with only councilors Gabe Shepherd, Paul Shaffer and Charlyn Ellis voting to move ahead now.

Councilors expect to review the ordinance in a future work session, scheduled after new officials are seated. Mayor Biff Traber is stepping down, and two council seats were opened by mayoral candidates.

The new composition could send home energy scores in yet another direction.

A serpentine process

The City Council initially passed a mandatory energy score ordinance on a 5-4 vote in June. A second reading and vote were required because council members were not unanimous, divided over mandating the program.

In July, the council voted 5-3 to table the ordinance for more research on how a home energy score program would work in Corvallis. Traber and the three dissenting councilors pushed back against the delay at the time.

Councilors split again in September when the ordinance returned. Council President Hyatt Lytle stormed out of the meeting after Traber took issue councilors for shirking their legislative duty, voting 5-4 to send the energy scores to the 2023 primary ballot instead of handling the issue.

