Corvallis council divided on natural gas deal

Corvallis officials put a “do not open until after the holidays” tag on a natural gas franchise deal.

The debate is pitting City Hall advisers against residents who want the city to weigh the climate costs.

A 5-4 split vote on an ordinance renewing NW Natural’s franchise agreement Monday, Dec. 19, means the matter likely goes to the incoming City Council on Jan. 3 for a second reading and vote — a nonunanimous vote has to return for a second consideration — as well as possible amendments.

City staff recommended renewing the 10-year agreement with a .75% price increase, bringing the city's cut to 5.75%. That would up the current $600,000 revenue annually to around $690,000. The current 10-year agreement with NW Natural expires Jan. 1.

Staff is viewing the franchise deal separate from efforts toward decarbonization. However, many who have spoken on the agreement apparently do not see a bright line between the two issues.

“We met with economic development staff and members of the Climate Action Advisory Board this summer to suggest separation of two topics based on the recommendation of our city attorney,” Kris Kelly, Corvallis Internal Services Division manager, said during the Monday council meeting.

Tackling each issue separately would allow public works staff to negotiate the technical provisions of the franchise agreement while the climate board pursued decarbonization-related goals, Kelly said.

Such an approach, she said, aligns with other communities that are seeking change outside of franchise deals, through local ordinances, codes, policies or other means.

“It’s important to note that the franchise proposed neither supports nor prohibits the community’s use of natural gas,” she said. “It safeguards the stability of our existing infrastructure in the public right-of-way and compensation to the city for that use.”

Kelly acknowledged that the majority of feedback the city has receives is related to decarbonization, not the technical aspects of the franchise. She argued the franchise is not the right tool to meet climate goals and said city staff doesn’t know of any community that has successfully used a franchise agreement to address decarbonization efforts.

Asked about the right tool for the job, Kelly didn’t offer specifics, but opined that Corvallis shouldn’t be “first out of the gate,” suggesting other larger cities with more resources are working on the problem. It’s to Corvallis’ advantage to look for successes to emulate, she said.

She added requests to delete the word “expand” from the deal wouldn’t limit NW Natural from expanding because the city’s land development code, which she said trumps the franchise, requires the extension of natural gas.

Addressing calls to shorten the franchise term, Kelly said the city is able to pursue changes as needed throughout the tenure of the agreement, citing the advice from City Attorney Jim Brewer.

“And then last, allowing the agreement to lapse will not prevent expansion or result in reduction of carbon emissions,” Kelly said. “It will simply reduce the city’s authority to monitor and enforce the agreed upon provisions of the franchise.”

A motion from Councilor Charlyn Ellis to shorten the franchise term to three years failed 4-5, supported by councilors Gabe Shepherd and Laurie Chaplen as well as Council President Hyatt Lytle.

A follow-up motion by Ellis to insert language ensuring the city can regulate natural gas infrastructure and expansion was ruled out of order by Mayor Biff Traber, who said the proposed amendment was not specific about changes to the ordinance covering the franchise deal.

The council ultimately voted 5-4 to approve the ordinance, with yes votes from councilors Paul Shaffer, Tracey Yee, Christina Jancila, Jan Napack and Council Vice President Andrew Struthers.

Shepherd then moved for staff to request NW Natural reduce its franchise term to three years, which passed 7-2, opposed by Jancila and Napack. Another council vote to request a three-day extension from NW Natural on the current franchise passed unanimously.

The city has received numerous written and spoken public comment submissions citing concerns about health and environmental impacts, rising production and consumption costs, and expanding fossil fuel use. Many asked the city to drop the franchise agreement with NW Natural or shorten the term considerably and tighten regulations on expansion.

“I have had at least 75 emails, maybe more came in after I counted this afternoon,” Ellis said of the community input she’s received on the topic. “That’s a new record for me.”

The use of natural gas is in a state of flux as the public’s understanding of the health and climate dangers increases, Ellis said. The largest component of natural gas is methane, determined to be around 80 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

Corvallis’ Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 75% from 1990 levels by 2050. However, the most recent city report on the topic shows a 4.6% increase in emissions between 2012 and 2018.

The city’s Climate Action Advisory Board sent a recommendation to the council to limit the franchise to three years rather than 10 and to ensure the language doesn't hamper the city's ability to regulate natural gas infrastructure, including new construction expansions.

The climate board also passed a motion requesting the council draft an ordinance prohibiting natural gas and other fossil fuel infrastructure in new residential buildings after June 30, 2023, following a public process. They also urge the council next year to discuss prohibiting the same in commercial buildings but with a waiver process.

Earlier this month, a comment letter signed by a coalition of climate and justice groups and distributed by the Sierra Club asked council members to oppose extending the city’s franchise agreement with the natural gas company.

Instead, they recommend the city create comprehensive electrification policies and implement a natural gas supplier tax of at least 5.75%, also the rate shown in a draft of the new franchise agreement, to generate revenue for transitioning off fossil fuels.

If the city goes ahead with NW Natural, the organizations support limiting the franchise to three years as well as including contract language prohibiting new infrastructure and connections to new buildings, and not including terms that would inhibit future regulatory actions.