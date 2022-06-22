Corvallis council approves home energy scores mandate

The Corvallis City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday, June 21 to approve an ordinance requiring home sellers to list an energy score.

Home energy scores give buyers an idea of what it will cost to power a home through an assessment of energy-related assets, making it easier to compare potential purchases across the housing market.

The council spent around an hour debating the matter and members were split on whether the program should be required or voluntary and incentive-driven.

“This is going to be something people are going to base their decisions off of,” said Councilor Gabe Shepherd, calling for support of the ordinance. “And it’s going to move us closer to our climate goals as a city.”

Councilor Tracey Yee said that while the program has a lot of merit, she doesn’t support the mandatory aspect. She suggested with education and outreach people might voluntarily have their homes rated for energy usage. Yee was also concerned that the city hasn’t identified revenue sources to fund the program.

“I also don’t think it’s good governance to implement a program that has no funding,” Yee said. “If this is something we as a city are really committed to we should put it in the budget. The next budget cycle is next July.”

A city document acknowledges the lack of a program funding mechanism, but states staff would run it in a time-efficient manner.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Yee followed her comments with a motion to amend the ordinance, replacing the mandate with voluntary participation. The amendment narrowly failed with four votes in favor including Yee and council members Laurie Chaplen, Andrew Struthers and Jan Napack.

The ordinance vote was split 5-4 along the same lines, with yes votes from council members Shepherd, Charlyn Ellis, Charles Maughan, Paul Shaffer and Hyatt Lytle.

“This has been in our planning as a city, as a community, and I think this ordinance is stewardship of that plan,” Lytle said. “I think there’s been many efforts in this community to make this a voluntary program and it just hasn’t stuck.”

City Manager Mark Shepard said staff is looking at the program through the lens of a long-sustained home sellers’ market. Noting a possible unintended consequence, he said if the market flips to favor buyers, homes with lower energy scores — likely to be lower-income housing — would be harder to sell.

“It’s a bigger challenge for them to make those improvements,” Shepard said. “It may be something where you want to revisit this should economics change.”

How home energy scores work

Research shows mandatory energy efficiency disclosures increase the likelihood home sellers or buyers will make related upgrades to their homes, according to a city document. Included in the city’s 2016 Climate Action Plan, a proposed home energy score program was presented to the City Council at a January work session.

A typical home energy assessment costs from $150 to $200 and is conducted by a certified home assessor, with a score that’s good for eight years, according to the document, which states the city’s program would aim to educate homeowners on future energy costs and facilitate targeted energy-saving improvements.

The program would be complaint-driven, with the city taking action when notified about real estate listings that lack a home energy score. The city would also notify the property's listing agent of the violation.

Certain listings would be exempt from including a home energy report, the city document states, including include sales classified as a transfer of title pursuant to inheritance, involuntary transfer of title resulting from default on an obligation secured by real property, a change of title pursuant to marriage or divorce, etc.

Manufactured homes are exempt from the home energy score ordinance.

Enforcement would begin with a written warning notice giving the violator 15 days to comply, according to a draft of the ordinance. Violations could bring a penalty of up to $500, and another up to $500 for each subsequent 90-day violation period.

To allow time for energy assessors to get certified and for public education, the program would take effect April 1, 2023.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.