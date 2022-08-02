Corvallis could get a Green New Deal

Supporters of a Corvallis Green New Deal rallied outside City Council chambers before taking their message inside Monday, Aug. 1.

Part of the National Sunrise Movement, Sunrise Corvallis is a youth group committed to “winning the Green New Deal,” according to its website, which notes the Corvallis group has chosen a local focus. A Green New Deal resolution credited to the group was recently passed by the city’s Climate Action Advisory Board.

The Sunrise Corvallis resolution draws a direct connection between climate change and housing insecurity, a pair of hot topics for the Corvallis City Council. Members of the youth group asked for the council’s support during the public comments portion of the Monday night meeting.

The resolution is rooted in mutual aid, the practice of supporting one another, being accountable and responsive to others, and listening to what people say they need, said Salah Miller, community organizer with Sunrise Corvallis.

“This resolution was made for Corvallis and its specific needs,” Miller said. “It’s different than any other Green New Deal legislation and different than anything the city of Corvallis has ever passed before.”

While the resolution states everyone is being harmed by the climate crisis, it puts special emphasis on how homeless people are affected. Miller said the unhoused are disproportionately suffering, leaving community members unable to lead stable and dignified lives.

“Just think of the 100-degree week we just had,” Miller said. “Everyone was impacted, but those without shelters were the ones who were most impacted by this.”

Councilor Charlyn Ellis brought the resolution to the table during councilor reports, a somewhat unorthodox approach also recently employed by Councilor Gabe Shepherd in his campaign to pass a mandatory home energy score program for Corvallis. Ellis said initially the Green New Deal resolution was too broad but is now better focused.

Calling the resolution a 21st Century document crafted by young adults, she highlighted the concerns it raised and the connection between homelessness and climate change.

“This is a generation that has always lived with knowledge of climate change,” Ellis said. “Not global warming, not a hot summer like I grew up with, but always that climate is fundamentally changing, and they’re going to have to be dealing with it long after I’m gone.”

The council tabled discussion on the resolution until Sept. 19.