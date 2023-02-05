Corvallis and its bus system contractor have negotiated a driver wage increase in hopes of filling a staffing gap and restoring full service.

Under the terms of the agreement, the city will reimburse Seattle-based MTR Western an additional $3.79 per service hour to support higher driver wages for the fare-free Corvallis Transit System — but only if full service is restored, according to Assistant Public Works Director Greg Gescher.

“We are hopeful that an increase in driver wages implemented by MTR will allow us to bring back weekend service,” Gescher said.

If full service, including routes that were cut, isn’t restored, the city won’t pay anything additional, and MTR absorbs the wage increase, Gescher said, noting the additional cost translates to around $13,000 a month for the city (around $156,000 extra annually).

CTS bus driver starting pay went from $20.35 to $23 an hour from the negotiation. A $5,000 hiring bonus remains in place. And the company offers an employee referral bonus to help find CTS drivers.

More pay, more drivers

MTR Western puts a lot of time, money and energy into safety, which includes a thorough recruitment and localized training process for drivers and other staff, according to Jeremy Butzlaff, MTR Western president.

“You get what you pay for,” Butzlaff said.

Spiking inflation and an employee shortage caught the nation by surprise in 2022, Butzlaff said, adding that Corvallis has been a great partner and has always offered a desirable pay rate to bus drivers. He said the city was very amenable to the reality that to attract more drivers, they needed to pay more.

“We have a deal to make it happen, and we take some of the onus financially to get up and running,” he said. “We’re anticipating we’re going to be back to service hopefully within 30-45 days; our target would be back to full service by March 1.”

The company needs to hire another five to seven drivers to get staffing where it should be, Butzlaff said, with two or three already in the hiring process. The goal is reaching a staffing level that eliminates the need for overtime work, he said.

To properly staff Corvallis, a total of around 35 drivers is needed, including a handful of part-timers, according to Butzlaff.

The difficulty finding more drivers could stem from a number of things, Butzlaff said. Primarily there’s a labor shortage nationwide, but also there’s some lingering concern from the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, in places other than Corvallis, bus driver pay hasn’t been prioritized to the level it should be, he said.

MTR’s contract is up at the end of June. The company manages CTS’s fleet of 15 buses and nine major bus routes. Corvallis officials previously suggested the city might re-up MTR’s contract, look for new bids, or bring operations in-house.

The new negotiation doesn’t extend the current deal with MTR. The city is currently soliciting proposals from interested service providers, aiming for a new contract effective July 1. It is possible MTR could be awarded that new contract, Gescher confirmed. Proposals are due 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Bus cuts cause concern

A driver shortage led to suspended weekend bus service until there’s enough staff, and some underperforming routes were cut to reallocate resources, according to the city. The Philomath Connection saw cuts in Saturday service but an increase on weekdays.

In addition, the Americans with Disabilities Act complementary paratransit was suspended in conjunction with the cuts to Saturday CTS and PC service, Sunday CTS service, and Routes 50 and Night Owl. The ADA service will return as CTS and PC services come back online, the city has said.

While some council members lamented the status of local public transit, City Manager Shepard pushed back, calling the bus system envious for a city of Corvallis’ size, though he acknowledged the struggle with driver hiring.

However, the transit contract calls for “liquidated damages” when agreed upon services aren’t provided. Liquidated damages compensate for losses that are difficult to define. At the time, Shepard said Corvallis intended to enforce the contract terms, which include damages for missing service levels.

The Corvallis Transit System has offered fareless transport to its passengers since 2011, funding it through what the city calls "sustainability fees" attached to sewage and water bills. Annual increases specifically to the transit operations fee are tied to average yearly gasoline prices rather than being decided by officials or staff.

As of Feb. 1, the transit fee increased 37%, from $3.44 to $4.72 — the average price for a gallon of regular gas in 2023, according to city documents. That’s estimated to bring $403,000 in additional revenue. The fiscal year 2023 transit operation fee was initially budgeted at $1,082,500.

Some Corvallis residents have asked why the city didn’t reduce the fee in the wake of service cuts.

