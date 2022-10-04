Corvallis bus provider under fire at council

Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.

Council members lamented over the public transit situation during the City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 3 and asked City Manager Mark Shepard for an update on efforts the contractor, MTR Western, is making to fill the staffing gap and return to full service.

The city manager pushed back against complaints about the quality of the transit system, saying it’s envious for a city of Corvallis’ size, but he also acknowledged struggling with the lack of driver availability.

“We do have a robust transit system for a city our size,” Shepard said. “If you think of ridership per capita, it’s probably off the charts.”

However, the transit contract does call for “liquidated damages” when agreed upon services aren’t provided, he said. Liquidated damages compensate for losses that are difficult to define.

“So, they will be subject to payment of damages,” Shepard said.

In an email, Shepard said Corvallis intends to enforce the contract terms, which include damages for missing service levels. He said that would be pursued administratively and would only go to court if there's a dispute that can't be resolved.

MTR Western’s contract is up at the end of June, according to the city manager, who said Corvallis would either be putting out a call for new bids, entering contract negotiations with MTR or considering taking operations in-house.

“I think anything is on the table as we look forward to the operations of the transit system,” he said.

Route cuts were data-driven and aimed at impacting the fewest number of riders, Shepard said, adding the city continues pushing the contractor to find more staff and quickly reinstitute service.

A driver shortage forced Seattle-based MTR Western to make significant service reductions, the city previously announced in a news release. The company manages CTS’s fleet of 15 buses and nine major bus routes.

More recently, CTS suspended weekend service until there are enough drivers on hand again, and also cut some underperforming routes to reallocate resources, according to the city. The Philomath Connection saw cuts in Saturday service but an increase on weekdays.

In addition, the Americans with Disabilities Act complementary paratransit was suspended in conjunction with the cuts to Saturday CTS and PC service, Sunday CTS service, and Routes 50 and Night Owl. The ADA service will return as CTS and PC services come back online, the city said.

Despite offering higher wages and bonuses, the city has said the contractor wasn’t able to fill staff shortages for the fall schedule.

Drivers have been working eight to 10 hours of overtime each week, said Sonya Miller, MTR’s Corvallis operations manager. An ad on employment website Indeed offered applicants $20.35 per hour with a $5,000 signing bonus. Miller believes more pay would be a good start for attracting bus drivers, she added.

The company has 24 drivers and has struggled to hire more, according to Hans Rooding, a safety field supervisor with MTR Western.

The contractor, Rooding said, would need 32 to resume weekend service — enough drivers to cover a couple of shifts every day with some availability to fill in on routes where drivers fall ill or have to leave work.

The Corvallis Transit System has offered fareless transport to its passengers since 2011, funding it through what the city calls "sustainability fees" attached to sewage and water bills. In its first year, bus use reportedly shot up 40%.

Some Corvallis residents have asked why the city doesn’t reduce the fee in the wake of service cuts.

Prior to the pandemic, CTS reported around a million riders a year. But the system's website shows ridership for the 2020-21 fiscal year totaled a little more than 455,000 people. The stats from this past fiscal year show a rebound of just over 701,000 riders.

