Corvallis budget balanced, but costs outpacing revenue by millions

While Corvallis budget officials have signed off on a $241.7 million plan for fiscal year 2023 — one that the City Council will consider for final approval in June — it comes with a $37.8 million gap between revenues and expenses.

That chasm is expected to be bridged by what the city calls its "ending fund balance," essentially money leftover from prior years.

The overall budget itself is up by more than $60.4 million, or 33.32%, from the year prior. It foresees $203.9 million in revenues and $242 million in expenses.

To close the shortfall, the city's fund balances would go from $140.7 million to $102.9 million, down 26.9% under the proposal.

The plan designates $72 million in general fund spending — the largest and most flexible part of the city's budget — with $65 million in revenue expected.

Why the bumps up

The overall increase in costs is connected to one-time projects forgone during the past two years of economic uncertainty, according to budget documents, which state the projects will resume using reserve and unassigned funds.

“We have a lot of projects that we have either delayed, postponed, pushed off completely because of COVID,” Finance Department Director Ryan Seidl said. “So, now as we come out of COVID, we’re trying to take on some of those projects.”

Seidl said a new way of presenting capital improvement project costs in the budget accounts for around $38.2 million of the increase. The remaining $22.4 million, he chalked it up mainly to rising personnel costs, although inflation is also a factor.

Public Works changed its appropriation method to include the full costs of projects in the fiscal year they’re scheduled for implementation. Previously, the project budget only included appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year. The remaining budget will be carried over to the following fiscal years.

Four new full-time Public Works positions were added as well as a half-time library position. Seidl said Public Works has a lot of self-sustaining funds to pay for its needs, and the new jobs won’t be a detriment to the general fund. He also noted many outside funding sources for the library.

Not everything got in

During the process, Seidl said staff denied several requests for staff additions, for a total of about $681,000, because of rising employment costs, which have an ongoing ripple effect on the budget.

Denials included three full-time positions for the Corvallis Fire Department ($408,000), an increase to a full-time position for the Economic Development Office ($13,300), a video coordinator for Parks and Recreation ($55,800), a technical coordinator for the Majestic Theatre ($100,000), and a Parks Division “casual labor” increase ($105,900).

No positions are being eliminated in the fiscal plan, Seidl said.

The Budget Commission, composed of nine city councilors and nine community volunteers, voted unanimously to adopt the 2022-2023 fiscal year proposal on Wednesday, May 11, following a series of meetings to review budget specifics. The Corvallis City Council is set for a public hearing and budget vote June 6.

The Budget Commission also unanimously approved property taxes of $5.11 per $1,000 of assessed value for the permanent tax rate levy and a rate of $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed value for the local option tax levy.

A lengthy discussion about the Majestic Theatre, prompted by considerable written and verbal public testimony on the need for more full-time staff at the operation, didn’t produce any budget amendments.

Significant changes in the budget include:

The federal stimulus fund increased $5.8 million from the 2022 adopted budget, reflecting the second payment of the city’s final American Recovery Plan Act award. Other funds, such as the Community Development Revolving fund, also increased to account for federal grants and associated expenditures.

The administrative services fund increased $1.1 million from the 2022 adopted budget, largely due to a $700,000 transfer to the technology and communication fund for citywide electronic door locks, a one-time project.

The development services fund increased $749,300 from the 2022 adopted budget in response to sizable and sustained workload increases, according to budget documents, which state permits for several large projects are expected in addition to residential development from new subdivisions. Increased expenditures are offset by program revenue, budget documents state.

The general fund increased by $4.8 million (7.17%) from the prior year’s adopted budget to $72 million for fiscal year 2023.

The City Council’s discretionary budget for fiscal year 2023 is set at $34,800.

The budget was amended to include a recommendation transferring up to $500 in council discretionary funds to Parks and Recreation for a flag pole replacing one in Central City Park that flies flags of Ukraine and Ethiopia, honoring sister cities Uzhhrod and Gondor.

There was some opposition based on whether it would be more appropriate procedurally for the City Council to make the amendment.

There was also a $110,000 change in the Public Works street fund. Budget officials received a public request to study what’s known as a “road diet” for Walnut Boulevard, consistent with a Public Works grant application for more broad analysis of the street system and where the slimming of car travel lanes to accommodate other modes of transportation might help.

A staff revision recommended budgeting for a similar systemwide study incorporating Walnut in case the grant application is denied. The Budget Commission supported it.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

