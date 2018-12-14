An abandoned house in southwest Corvallis has been boarded up to prevent additional damage in the first use of the city’s new abatement process to deal with derelict structures.
City officials on Nov. 26 received an administrative search warrant from Municipal Court Judge Chris Dunfield that allowed them to enter the house at 812 SW 11th Street and cover the windows and doors with plywood.
A notice signed by city of Corvallis code compliance supervisor Todd Easton was posted on the front and back doors citing the city codes in play.
“What’s worthy of note here is that the city, thanks to the City Council’s first-time approval of abatement funding in the 2018-19 fiscal year budget, has the resources to abate derelict structures as determined under the livability code, the municipal code and/or the building code,” said Kent Weiss, the city’s housing and neighborhood services manager.
The building’s owner passed away a year or so ago, Weiss said, but the ownership has not been transferred. Two foreclosure auctions were scheduled for October but were canceled.
“This creates a problem of not having anyone who is actively responsible for the condition and security of the property,” Weiss said.
Weiss said that the structure was broken into repeatedly and that there was some vandalism — breaking into storage buildings and leaving trash and graffiti inside the building as well as squatting.
“Once we learned that people were coming and going we monitored it daily,” Weiss said. “We did notice that there was an attempt to secure the property in early November, but it didn’t last. The house was broken into again, and we began working through the abatement prep process to put proper security in place.”
The city abatement fund is starting with the $100,000 that the council approved, and the Southwest 11th building marks the first time that it has been used.
“As we spend it down and then collect what we spent through owner repayments or lien collection those funds will go back into the fund so it continues to ‘revolve,' " Weiss said.
Weiss added that “we will be billing the trustee for the costs of our abatement work, and in the event they don’t pay we will place a lien on the property.”