Corvallis, Benton haggle over Law Enforcement Building

The city of Corvallis and Benton County apparently disagree on the future of the shared Law Enforcement Building in downtown Corvallis.

The dispute comes down to this: When Benton County moves its sheriff's office into new digs, Corvallis will happily take over the rest of the building — for free. The county, however, wants the city to pay up.

The 39,920-square-foot building on Northwest Fifth Street currently houses both the Sheriff's Office and Corvallis Police Department. The two agencies split construction, building the joint operating space for $1.04 million in 1974.

The county anticipated selling its holdings in the building last valued at around $8.5 million.

But Corvallis has proposed the county turn over its half of the Law Enforcement Building at no cost, according to documents obtained through a public records request.

The county is looking to relocate the Sheriff’s Office under its Justice System Improvement Program, which would put a new Sheriff’s Office, county courthouse, District Attorney’s Office and Emergency Operations Center on a campus a mile north of downtown. A crisis center is planned for downtown.

In mid-2021, city and county leaders began discussing what they'll do with the Law Enforcement Building, said Joe Kerby, the county's administrator.

The city's case

“Benton County and the city of Corvallis have expressed mutual interest in transferring the ownership of the existing (Law Enforcement Building) to the city,” Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard wrote in a July 18 memo to Kerby.

At the time of Shepard’s memo, terms had not been discussed. The missive lays out the city's conditions for a memorandum of agreement for the proposed property transfer, contingent on the county passing a bond measure of up to $100 million for its justice improvements:

Full ownership of the building and underlying property transferred to the city at no cost when the sheriff moves.

City assumes ownership of the building “as-is.”

Building continues receiving ongoing operational maintenance in accordance with past levels of service and the current maintenance agreement until the sheriff moves.

City issues press release and pushes messages to community on the agreement and cost savings to Corvallis taxpayers, thanking the county, which would review and approve the release before issuing.

The city's leverage, Shepard indicated, is its power at the ballot box.

Appealing to Corvallis voters is key to the county passing its bond, Shepard wrote, citing county polls showing public support doesn’t yet indicate a “high likelihood of success.”

He added Corvallis holds around two-thirds of taxpayers and voters in Benton County and are therefore vital to the bond’s success.

“Corvallis taxpayers will pay a majority of the taxes to support the bond that will build the new Sheriff’s facility — upwards of 70% of the cost will be borne by Corvallis taxpayers,” he wrote.

But Corvallis taxpayers won’t get the same benefit as those outside the city, according to Shepard. The Sheriff's Patrol Division doesn’t provide primary services inside city limits, meaning there is little benefit to Corvallis taxpayers from a new facility supporting the Sheriff’s Patrol Division, he wrote.

“It would not be equitable for city taxpayers to be asked to pay for a new sheriff’s facility and pay for assuming the existing (Law Enforcement Building),” he wrote. “It will be a difficult sell to city taxpayers to ask them to pay twice for the sheriff’s facility.”

Also motivating the proposal for a no-cost transfer property, Shepard said the county “has continued to pull its services and presence out of downtown,” with a negative impact on downtown businesses which lose trade from those employees, reducing the value of downtown buildings.

He also called out county facility moves in recent years that removed parcels from the property tax rolls.

If the bond passes and the city takes over the Law Enforcement Building, it would still require “significant renovation and upgrades,” according to Shepard.

City consultants in 2021 put a $43 million price tag on renovating and adding storage as well as staff support areas for long-term needs, with a $52 million alternative option if the sheriff stays put. These improvement costs are not part of the county’s planned justice improvement bond.

Leveraging positive messaging

A "release of Benton County’s interest in the (Law Enforcement Building) at no cost to the city provides a positive selling point to Corvallis voters who will determine if the bond will pass or not,” Shepard wrote. “It is an opportunity to highlight a partnership and the benefits from the (Justice System Improvement Program) bond measure.”

If the deal goes down as the city proposed, city staff would commit to providing “positive messaging to the community” about the donation, within the state guidelines and regulations regarding elections, Shepard wrote.

“County donation of the (Law Enforcement Building) to the city at no cost will also provide city elected officials a helpful and strong selling point in their messaging to constituents during the bond measure election,” he wrote.

The county's executive board was hesitant to negotiate with the city until after its attempt to pass the justice system bond in the spring.

A county response letter obtained through a public records request came from Kerby three months later, dated Oct. 26. In the letter, Kerby says the Benton County Board of Commissioners and staff met in executive session Oct. 25 to discuss the no-cost property transfer.

The county's case

The letter indicates that the county would rather wait to negotiate with Corvallis until after the primary election.

“As I shared previously, the commissioners were not inclined to transfer the (Law Enforcement Building) at no cost,” Kerby wrote. “They requested staff explore other options that might be mutually agreeable for transfer of the (Law Enforcement Building), contingent on passage of the bond measure.”

Kerby’s letter said in preparation for the closed-door session, he discussed with the justice improvement program’s project manager, Nick Kurth, many factors that would affect the commissioners’ deliberations on a bond measure.

Similar discussion occurred during the executive session, Kerby wrote, with commissioners concluding that with so much at play, and with bond deliberations coming, it’s in everyone’s best interest to wait on the bond’s outcome, and then, if warranted, re-engage with the city regarding property transfer.

Highlighting extensive staff and legal resources necessary to create a memorandum of understanding, Kerby said the proposal has already involved significant time investments from both the city and county. He pointed out that both could expend a great deal of staff time and effort on a deal only to see the bond fail at the ballot box.

“The commissioners’ decision to defer further discussion on the transfer of the (Law Enforcement Building) until after the May 2023 bond measure is as much about the dynamic nature of (Justice System Improvement Program) as it is practical,” he wrote.

In an interview Tuesday, Nov. 29, Kerby said a formal intergovernmental agreement will dictate what, if any terms, the county will offer for its half of the building.

"If the bond doesn't pass, then we're not going anywhere and an (intergovernmental agreement) is not needed," Kerby said.

Staff writer Alex Powers contributed to this report.