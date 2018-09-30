On a recent Monday afternoon, the Corvallis Police Department set up a table behind home plate at one of the ball fields at Student Legacy Park on the Oregon State University campus.
A steady stream of students, mainly freshmen and transfers who are new to the campus, lined up to chat with three members of the city’s community livability unit.
The first step was to answer a question about city alcohol and minor-in-possession laws. Those who failed were forced to play disc golf with goggles that are designed to make the user’s vision similar to the impairment produced by drugs or alcohol.
They then lined up at home plate and tried to fire the disc into the hole set up on the pitcher’s mound.
“Those drunk goggles were interesting,” said Logan Gianella, a freshman bio health and music major from the north Marion County town of Aurora. “It felt like I was sick just wearing the goggles. I didn’t have to drink anything.”
The Police Department, along with 12 on-campus groups, were at the park for the second WOW Festival, which debuted last year in an evening event at the Memorial Union. WOW is part of OSU's “welcome week” program, and between 600 and 700 students stopped by the police table, said Officer Luke Thomas, one of the livability officers at the festival.
The goal, Thomas said, was “to educate them on the dangers of over-consumption of alcohol and general education on local laws to reduce enforcement contacts. Our ultimate goal is to ensure everyone is being safe, responsible and respectful to the community they are part of.”
It’s an ongoing battle in a town that includes 25,000 university students.
“This time of year is always interesting because we have 5,000 students in town for the first time,” said Raphelle Rhoads of OSU’s office of student conduct. “Most of them live on campus, but it means that 5,000 students are moving off campus for the first time.”
There are challenges relating to folks being on campus and away from home for the first time. And there are challenges for the students — and their neighbors — when they shift to off-campus living. And as the community engages in more and more initiatives to meet those challenges, progress continues to be made.
The numbers
The Corvallis Police Department tracks livability offenses — disturbances, fights, liquor and minor-in-possession violations as well as loud music and parties. The numbers have been steadily dropping, from a peak of 2,340 in 2008 to 1,089 in 2015. The numbers crept up slightly in 2016 and 2017, but through Sept. 21 this year they are at 909.
“What’s important to remember,” said Chief Jonathan Sassaman, “is these numbers reflect the entire community. That said, despite continued growth of the city and university populations we’ve seen a substantial decline over the years. And as we seem to be hovering around the 1,000 calls for service mark, we are arguably still reducing these calls for service when factoring in population growth.”
The calls started to drop from a plateau of around 2,000 in 2012 when the city and OSU began a three-year collaboration process. The university added staffers in student conduct and Greek life and created a community relations operation that is headed by Jonathan Stoll. Corvallis residents in 2013 passed an expansion of its local option property tax levy that allowed Sassaman to add three officers and form his community livability unit.
Thomas and Officers Trevor Anderson and James Dodge took to the streets in August 2015, sometimes on bicycles, with the goal of improving livability by being proactive, using education and outreach, rather than fines and arrests, and working with groups on campus and off. They went to councilor ward meetings, city events, Greek houses, and organized “coffee with the cop” sessions.
The livability unit is now at six officers, led by Sgt. Joel Goodwin, who joined the group in August 2017. Josh Zessin was added last September and Dale Raybould in November. Thus, this is the first school year in which all six officers have been in place. The money to pay for the new officers came from OSU, which awarded the city a grant of $1.2 million in April 2016. The university also spent $800,000 to add state troopers to its on-campus Oregon State Police contingent.
“I hesitate to envision our organization and city without this work unit,” Sassaman said. “Beyond the statistics the relational work has brought communities that once were in conflict together with understanding. We know that providing information and education has empowered community members.”
And the group works regularly with OSU students, particularly with the school year just underway. On Sept. 16 the Police Department was at an event at the Dixon Recreation Center. Officers staffed their WOW table Sept. 17. On Sept. 18 they hosted a meeting with fraternity and sorority leaders. On Sept. 23 four livability officers were on the streets with an army of others including Mayor Biff Traber, 16 Phi Gamma Delta fraternity volunteers and seven university volunteers.
“We sent out 14 teams of volunteers to canvass neighborhoods around campus,” Stoll said. “CPD generated a heat map of calls for service from the previous academic year and we coordinated our visits in accordance with this list.”
The Corvallis livability group is starting to receive national attention. Officers often speak to groups elsewhere in Oregon and nationwide. And the team is one of five finalists for the Herman Goldstein honor, which will be awarded in November in Providence, Rhode Island. It’s an international award that celebrates achievement in problem-oriented policing. Two of the finalists are from Great Britain, one is from New Zealand, with one other American agency on the list.
“Being one of five finalists is a significant accomplishment in and of itself and demonstrates the team’s commitment to serving the Corvallis community,” Sassaman said. “Our community livability unit is leading the way for the nation.”
Problems remain
The unit still faces challenges in terms of getting its message across, with the key misunderstandings almost always dealing with alcohol, with marijuana added to the mix since its legalization.
“People still don’t seem to be getting the message on open containers,” Goodwin said. “Everyone seems to think it’s OK to have an open container on football game days. We have that conversation every year.”
Confusing to students is the fact that alcohol is allowed on designated university property at tailgating events. But that doesn’t mean you can walk down 26th Street carrying a beer. Ditto with marijuana.
“There is a lot of confusion about marijuana.” Goodwin said. “Who can have it. Where you can smoke it.”
And the simple answer, said Thomas, “is that you can’t smoke marijuana in public.”
Where the outdoor party begins and ends also is a subject that comes up often, Goodwin said.
“You’ve got a group gathering and they go out on the lawn because it’s nice out. Then they gravitate to the sidewalk. That’s where the line is. If you take another step you are breaking the law.”
Safety issues
Less-publicized but just as critical to the mission, the livability officers say, is finding ways to keep students from becoming victims of crimes.
“Criminals in Corvallis know that students are a soft target and they go after them when the students come back. They’ve told us so,” Anderson said.
The livability unit assembled a series of tips on alcohol and safety issues and forwarded them to the Gazette-Times (see story at left).
Thomas: “You are three times more likely to be burglarized if you don’t lock your doors.”
Goodwin: “You might have some friends over and all of a sudden there are a bunch of people you don’t know in the house and things are missing. We also try to remind people to make sure visitors are people you can trust.”
Anderson: “If everybody would lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight we would cut our crime rate in half.”
Property managers
Last Tuesday the Corvallis Rental Property Management Group held its monthly meeting at the Elks Lodge. The main agenda item was a recap of what various groups have been doing in the past year to improve city livability … as well as what lies ahead. The landlords have been holding these meetings since 2013, using them as a platform for training. They have brought in a wide variety of speakers on fire issues, law enforcement, legal issues and tenants’ rights, legislation coming out of Salem and city code enforcement efforts.
The group also has bought in the Couch Patrol, the Gazette-Times investigative unit that combs the streets for abandoned furniture. In recent years, efforts by the university, Republic Services, the landlords and city housing officials have been aimed at keeping the streetside eyesores at a minimum.
This year the results were mixed. The Couch Patrol’s unscientific neighborhood forays produced more couch sightings than it has in at least four or five years. Some landlords at the meeting found the same pattern. Others said that the year had gone just fine. OSU's Great Move-Out reeled in twice the amount of furniture it did last year.
One landlord noted that she had had no problems because of some proactive outreach: She told tenants she would be charging them if she had to call Republic to come pick up a coach.
You can bet that other landlords at the session might use a similar tactic next spring, which is how the city's livability efforts have evolved: People identify a problem, try some things to attack it … and don’t give up. And they also recognize that getting this many groups sitting in the same room talking about how to meet these challenges is a victory all by itself.
“We have something really special in Corvallis,” said property manager Dawn Duerksen of Duerksen & Associates. “No one else has this.”