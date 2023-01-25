'Complex chemical stew': Leachate concerns in Corvallis

Corvallis officials are expected this spring to review a city practice of processing polluted liquid from Benton County's regional landfill.

Concerned about the city of Corvallis accepting a liquid pollutant that’s hauled in for disposal at its wastewater plant, Benton County resident Mark Yeager is beseeching the City Council to reconsider the practice.

Yeager is a registered civil and environmental engineer who said he’s worked for many years on water quality issues. He spoke to the council during its meeting Jan. 17.

Landfill leachate, derived from liquids in garbage that are dumped in the landfill and from decomposing trash, can be harmful to people and the environment, Yeager said, adding that rainwater flowing through landfills picks up chemicals as it trickles through.

“Leachate is a complex chemical stew containing a high nutrient load, heavy metals like arsenic, lead, mercury, cadmium, etc.,” Yeager said, “as well as pesticides, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and high concentrations of what we’re hearing more and more about these days — the forever chemical, PFAS.”

PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful chemicals used in a wide variety of household products and industrial processes, some of which don't degrade naturally and may linger indefinitely in the environment.

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard confirmed the issue of accepting leachate from Republic Services-owned Coffin Butte Landfill is slated for a council work session April 20. He told the councilors they will probably get a staff recommendation “very similar” to Yeager’s public testimony.

“There are definitely cost ramifications and impacts,” Shepard said. “Likely you’ll be seeing us recommend we stop that practice moving forward, but it’s important you understand the implications because there are significant financial implications.”

The city took in $797,000 for processing the leachate in fiscal year 2020-2021 and $596,000 for 2021-2022, according to Shepard.

A spokesperson for Republic Services did not provide details about how much leachate goes to which destinations or what it pays for disposal.

A 2021 Coffin Butte report does not elaborate on the ultimate fate of leachate hauled from the landfill or costs related to hauling or disposal, but it does note the city of Salem also held a permit to process leachate from Coffin Butte.

The report cites more than a million tons of solid waste received by the landfill in 2021. A breakdown of landfill users by county of origin shows Marion County sent more than 325,000 tons, whereas Linn generated more than 142,000 tons and Benton more than 114,000 tons.

More than 32 million gallons of leachate was produced by the site in the “water year” ending Sept. 30, 2021, according to the report. The past five years of annual reports show a range of 25-31 million gallons of leachate produced yearly at Coffin Butte.

Putting that into perspective, Yeager said, moving that much leachate would take 18 tanker trucks, each hauling 5,500 gallons of leachate, coming from the landfill six days a week.

Yeager is also concerned about whether Corvallis’ sewer plant properly treats the complex suite of chemicals in leachate. He said published research he’s read says conventional treatment plants like the city’s aren’t designed for leachate and let most of the toxic pollutants pass through untreated.

“I am concerned because discharge of these chemicals into the Willamette River has impacts on wildlife through bioaccumulation and recreational uses, such as swimming, boating and fishing,” he told Corvallis councilors.

“It also impacts downstream drinking water systems that include Adair Village, Wilsonville, Sherwood, and Tualatin Valley Water that rely on the Willamette River as their source of supply,” he said.

Shepard confirmed in an email Corvallis takes leachate from Coffin Butte. He said in calendar year 2022 the wastewater plant processed 12.7 million gallons of leachate, with 18.7 million gallons handled in 2021, and 15.5 million gallons in 2020.

Regarding the wastewater plant’s capabilities and downstream impacts, Shepard said the facility is able to accept leachate and still meet regulatory requirements in the city’s current Oregon Department of Environmental Quality discharge permit.

The city of Salem also processed some of the leachate from Coffin Butte in past years. Salem did not respond to questions about amounts of leachate accepted or compensation, instead requiring a public records request for that information. It’s not clear if Salem will continue the practice of processing leachate.

Continued acceptance of the waste material in Corvallis, in light of evolving regulatory requirements, would put the city in a difficult position in future DEQ discharge permits, Yeager said at the council meeting.

“I urge you to reconsider your practice of accepting this waste into your system, and to evaluate the cost-benefit of accepting this waste, weighed against the liability for any related environmental impacts,” he said.