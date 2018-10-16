More than 100 people participated in a kickoff event for the city of Corvallis’ vision and climate action work Tuesday night at Corvallis High School.
During the preliminary open house segment of the program participants voted with dots for which sectors of the vision project’s six focus areas they felt deserved the most attention.
The six focus areas are: engage and support, steward and sustain, learn and thrive, plan and change, create and celebrate and innovate and prosper.
Dave Eckert of the Marys Peak Alliance was displaying artwork produced by the ARTSscend 2018 project, which set loose 40 artists on Marys Peak during the summer solstice.
“We wanted them to see waterfalls and the sunset and explain and interpret how the peak has been used by human culture,” Eckert said.
The create and celebrate dot board was right next door to Eckert’s display, with natural surroundings proving the winner in that category.
Oregon State University sustainability officer Brandon Trelstad, a member of the city’s Climate Action Advisory Board, was working with participants on entering their data intro a carbon footprint calculator. In just five minutes, Trelstad noted, an individual can find out how his or her carbon footprint compares with the U.S. average as well as metrics from other countries. You can try it at http://myco2.sustainability.oregonstate.edu/.
Community resiliency, meanwhile, was the dot winner for the steward and sustain focus area. The other issues that dominated the dots were community affordability, diverse and affordable housing, access to health services, family and living wage jobs and balancing economic growth with livability.
In part two of the event participants gathered at 14 tables to discuss how to turn those goals into action.
“How do we get something going?” said retiring Ward 1 Councilor Penny York, who championed the city’s vision work when she promoted it to be one of the council’s goals. “If you find a gap between the vision and what is happening in the community … what would you create to work on that?”
York also said she and project officials are hoping that initiatives will bubble up from the community.
“We’re trying to keep away from having the city and the school district do things,” York said. “We want a community action plan.”
“We have people in the community who already are doing things that align with our values,” Mayor Biff Traber said in remarks to the participants. “We’re encouraging community groups to bring forward initiatives and develop them.”
The next step in the process is an ICAN Solve event that will be scheduled for early next year.