Commissioners mull funding in $108M Benton County bond measure

Funding options

Option 1: No sheriff’s office, instead funding renovation of the Law Enforcement Building and moving some county operations into the former Board of Commissioners building. A proposed emergency operations center and jail operated by the sheriff would stand alone, rather than as one integrated building.

The county would ask the Oregon Legislature for $5 million to cover emergency operations facilities and officials would ask voters for $80 to $90 million. That’s as much as $34 million less than what Benton County needs to make up now in bond funding.

Option 2: Move the district attorney’s office into a renovated Law Enforcement Building, with a promise to later expand the proposed courthouse for Benton County prosecutorial offices.

Another version of Option 2 would leave the county’s patrol division in the Law Enforcement Building, siting the sheriff in smaller facilities that would later expand.

Either deferral would reduce the bond proposal by $15 million to about $99 million.

Option 3: Ask the state for more money. Each proposal includes a request for a $5 million state budget appropriation to cover emergency management, but lobbyists would ask for an additional $10 million to pay for a new sheriff’s office.

Those lobbyists think the $5 portion would succeed and the $10 portion would fail.

Option 4: The county asks voters for what it needs, setting its bond measure at $114 million.

Option 5: Benton County makes its $5 million ask of Oregon legislators; makes $1 to $3 million in budget concessions; and seeks $106 to $108 million on the primary election ballot.