Commissioners mull funding in $108M Benton County bond measure

  Updated
Benton County may have no way around the extra cost of trying to pass a bond measure of more than $108 million in the spring.

Staff returned to Benton elected leaders on Tuesday, Dec. 20 with an estimated $3 million to $4.5 million needed for health and social services, the final component of pricing a nearly $169 million overhaul of the county’s justice system.

Officials had envisioned paying for much of the project with $100 in bond funding but now would need closer to $114 million to include support for mental health and the community’s unhoused populations — components viewed as vital to the measure’s passage.

“We have a gap to bridge,” said Nick Kurth, manager of the Justice System Improvement Project.

20220905_JSIP Masterplan Draft.png

The proposed justice campus site sits along Highway 20 around a mile north of downtown Corvallis.

Kurth recommended commissioners include funding in the bond measure to expand the county’s Children & Family Program, a move county staff say would fill a county mental health coverage gap while gathering community support to the overall justice program.

The county Health Department sought to expand the program after correlating less county support with a rising number of children and young people who are killing themselves.

Commissioners approved Tuesday asking voters for $1.5 million in the proposed bond measure to relocate the Children & Family Program to a county-owned property on Southwest Research Way.

“It’s a really important investment for some of the underserved members of our community especially," Commissioner Xan Augerot said.

The program would gain about 1,600 square feet in the move, taking up 5,000 feet in the county’s Sunset Building. Benton County leases a building in downtown Corvallis where its child services program is allocated 3,400 square feet.

More space means more staff and more intervention in Oregon, where suicide became the leading cause of death in children in 2018, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county was well-positioned to increase its attention to juvenile mental health treatment with adequate funding, staff and management, said Suzanne Hoffman, the county’s health department director.

“What we lacked was space,” she said.

Bond measure funding also would pay for $1.5 million to $3 million in purchasing property that would facilitate Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center’s efforts to site a building where multiple social services are available under one roof, called a navigation center.

The county Board of Commissioners acted on popular polling, directing the architects of the justice improvement program in the fall to include support for mental health and homeless services when Portland-based DHM Research found voters were much more likely to approve a measure including those services.

Commissioners in January will decide where to prioritize their staff, financial advice and lobbyists who are cobbling together funding for the justice system.

The county pulled together $7.7 million for a mental health crisis center, the first shovel-ready piece of the justice system project due in early summer, 2024.

A judge in November ordered a property owner to cede 29 acres of mostly farmland in North Corvallis to Benton County, where officials intend to site a justice campus comprising a courthouse, jail, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

Benton County budgeted $58 million in loans and grant funding, a state budget allocation at the behest of the Oregon Judicial Department.

The remainder was to be funded in $100 of bond funding. That number crept up to $108.7 million with site development fees county staff said will be negotiated with the Judicial Department.

Kurth and Rick Crager, the county’s chief financial officer, presented funding options that would effectively curtail the justice system project to keep the proposed bond under the $100 million mark. See info box.

Commissioners rejected four options outright, including renovating the Law Enforcement Building jointly owned and operated by the county and city of Corvallis.

Crager said the sheriff and other county officials don’t prefer the curtailed versions of the justice program, citing law enforcement and corrections and social services best practices.

“It doesn’t align with the vision you all have worked for,” Crager said.

The options commissioners will weigh in January are whether the county increases the amount of money it seeks from state budget allocations to pay for sheriff’s office operations and therefor reduce the proposed bond measure, or just ask voters for more money.

Commissioner Pat Malone said the additional cost of behavioral health is worth the increase to the overall justice program price tag.

“In my mind, it’s not some add-on. It fits well with what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Funding options

Option 1: No sheriff’s office, instead funding renovation of the Law Enforcement Building and moving some county operations into the former Board of Commissioners building. A proposed emergency operations center and jail operated by the sheriff would stand alone, rather than as one integrated building.

The county would ask the Oregon Legislature for $5 million to cover emergency operations facilities and officials would ask voters for $80 to $90 million. That’s as much as $34 million less than what Benton County needs to make up now in bond funding.

Option 2: Move the district attorney’s office into a renovated Law Enforcement Building, with a promise to later expand the proposed courthouse for Benton County prosecutorial offices.

Another version of Option 2 would leave the county’s patrol division in the Law Enforcement Building, siting the sheriff in smaller facilities that would later expand.

Either deferral would reduce the bond proposal by $15 million to about $99 million.

Option 3: Ask the state for more money. Each proposal includes a request for a $5 million state budget appropriation to cover emergency management, but lobbyists would ask for an additional $10 million to pay for a new sheriff’s office.

Those lobbyists think the $5 portion would succeed and the $10 portion would fail.

Option 4: The county asks voters for what it needs, setting its bond measure at $114 million.

Option 5: Benton County makes its $5 million ask of Oregon legislators; makes $1 to $3 million in budget concessions; and seeks $106 to $108 million on the primary election ballot.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

