Commissioners mull funding in $108M Benton County bond measure

Benton County may have no way around the extra cost of trying to pass a bond measure of more than $108 million in the spring.
Staff returned to Benton elected leaders on Tuesday, Dec. 20 with an estimated $3 million to $4.5 million needed for health and social services, the final component of pricing a nearly $169 million overhaul of the county’s justice system.
Officials had envisioned paying for much of the project with $100 in bond funding but now would need closer to $114 million to include support for mental health and the community’s unhoused populations — components viewed as vital to the measure’s passage.
“We have a gap to bridge,” said Nick Kurth, manager of the Justice System Improvement Project.
Kurth recommended commissioners include funding in the bond measure to expand the county’s Children & Family Program, a move county staff say would fill a county mental health coverage gap while gathering community support to the overall justice program.
The county Health Department sought to expand the program after correlating less county support with a rising number of children and young people who are killing themselves.
Commissioners approved Tuesday asking voters for $1.5 million in the proposed bond measure to relocate the Children & Family Program to a county-owned property on Southwest Research Way.
“It’s a really important investment for some of the underserved members of our community especially," Commissioner Xan Augerot said.
The program would gain about 1,600 square feet in the move, taking up 5,000 feet in the county’s Sunset Building. Benton County leases a building in downtown Corvallis where its child services program is allocated 3,400 square feet.
More space means more staff and more intervention in Oregon, where suicide became the leading cause of death in children in 2018, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county was well-positioned to increase its attention to juvenile mental health treatment with adequate funding, staff and management, said Suzanne Hoffman, the county’s health department director.
“What we lacked was space,” she said.
Bond measure funding also would pay for $1.5 million to $3 million in purchasing property that would facilitate Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center’s efforts to site a building where multiple social services are available under one roof, called a navigation center.
The county Board of Commissioners acted on popular polling, directing the architects of the justice improvement program in the fall to include support for mental health and homeless services when Portland-based DHM Research found voters were much more likely to approve a measure including those services.
Commissioners in January will decide where to prioritize their staff, financial advice and lobbyists who are cobbling together funding for the justice system.
The county pulled together $7.7 million for a mental health crisis center, the first shovel-ready piece of the justice system project due in early summer, 2024.
A judge in November ordered a property owner to cede 29 acres of mostly farmland in North Corvallis to Benton County, where officials intend to site a justice campus comprising a courthouse, jail, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.
Benton County budgeted $58 million in loans and grant funding, a state budget allocation at the behest of the Oregon Judicial Department.
The remainder was to be funded in $100 of bond funding. That number crept up to $108.7 million with site development fees county staff said will be negotiated with the Judicial Department.
Kurth and Rick Crager, the county’s chief financial officer, presented funding options that would effectively curtail the justice system project to keep the proposed bond under the $100 million mark. See info box.
Commissioners rejected four options outright, including renovating the Law Enforcement Building jointly owned and operated by the county and city of Corvallis.
Crager said the sheriff and other county officials don’t prefer the curtailed versions of the justice program, citing law enforcement and corrections and social services best practices.
“It doesn’t align with the vision you all have worked for,” Crager said.
The options commissioners will weigh in January are whether the county increases the amount of money it seeks from state budget allocations to pay for sheriff’s office operations and therefor reduce the proposed bond measure, or just ask voters for more money.
Commissioner Pat Malone said the additional cost of behavioral health is worth the increase to the overall justice program price tag.
“In my mind, it’s not some add-on. It fits well with what we’re trying to do,” he said.
